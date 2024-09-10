Tri Pointe Homes Receives 2024 People Companies That Care® Accolade And 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces In Construction™ Distinction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The competitive and prestigious awards recognize Tri Pointe Homes for its outstanding commitment to employee well-being and innovative workplace practices year-over-year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announced today that it has earned coveted inclusion on the 2024 PEOPLE® Companies That Care® list from PEOPLE Magazine and Great Place To Work® and the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in ConstructionTM List from Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. The accolades reflect Tri Pointe's ongoing dedication to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes care, innovation, and inclusivity.



The designation from PEOPLE, which Tri Pointe Homes has now won for two consecutive years, recognizes companies that have surpassed rigorous benchmarks to establish themselves as the best companies to work for in the country. The highly competitive selection process celebrates companies that offer positive outcomes for their team members regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, or other demographic identifiers. To receive the honor from Fortune, which Tri Pointe has been awarded for three consecutive years, companies were solely judged based on employee feedback, mirroring the genuine experiences and sentiments of the workforce.

“Our inclusion on these esteemed lists underscores our commitment to creating a workplace where our team members feel valued, supported, and empowered,” said Heather Breidenthal, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Human Resources Officer.“We are incredibly proud of the unique culture we have built, which is centered on caring for our employees, communities, and customers above all else. These honors are a testament to the positive work conditions we foster and the spirit of excellence our team members are able to deliver within such an environment. For us, these awards are symbols of the collective efforts and core values our team members bring to work every day.”

Tri Pointe Homes has been honored on the PEOPLE Companies That Care® list for its unwavering dedication to fostering a culture that extends beyond the workplace, positively impacting employees, communities, and the environment. This acknowledgment speaks to the company's dedication to creating a workplace culture that encourages team members to feel connected and engaged. For instance, the company's Compass Clubs, which are composed of volunteer team members, foster an uplifting culture of belonging as team members plan events that bring fun, purpose, and value to the company and the communities they serve.

Through the Tri Pointe C.A.R.E.S. program, employees receive 16 hours of paid volunteer time annually, supporting charitable causes and cultivating a sense of community engagement. Additionally, its commitment to sustainable building practices through its LivingSmart® program demonstrates Tri Pointe's dedication to environmental stewardship, continually seeking ways to improve building practices and enhance living conditions while supporting the planet.

The recognition among Fortune's Best Workplaces in ConstructionTM list highlights Tri Pointe's exceptional workplace culture within the construction industry. The award is based on a comprehensive analysis of employee feedback collected through the Great Place to Work® proprietary Trust IndexTM survey. This survey measures key behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company. It assesses employees' experiences with various aspects and the inclusivity of the work environment. The companies that rank highest on this list are those where a broad set of employees across all demographics and roles report consistently positive workplace experiences.

“Our 'Best of Big and Small' operating philosophy truly captures our everyday approach at Tri Pointe Homes,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer.“As a nationally recognized homebuilder and publicly traded company, we leverage the vast resources and capabilities of our national presence while maintaining the agility and deep community connections of a local specialist. We empower our local teams to make decisions that best serve their unique markets, knowing they have the full support and resources of our home office (corporate). This blend of national strength and local expertise not only results in excellence in the homes we build, but it also nurtures an environment where innovation thrives and our team members feel affirmed.”

Tri Pointe Homes has continued to be a leader in creating an environment where employees across all demographics feel they can excel. Through various wellness programs, professional development opportunities, and a strong commitment to building a passionate culture of diverse team members and cultivating a sense of belonging for all, the company has built a workplace culture that supports and inspires.

For more information about Tri Pointe Homes and its award-winning culture, visit TriPointeHomes.com .

About Tri Pointe Homes ®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM company for four years in a row (2021 through 2024), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For AllTM Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram or visit and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction by analyzing confidential survey responses from over 1.3 million employees, representing the experience of 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 43,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the construction industry and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey . Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology .

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit .

From Fortune. ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Tri Pointe Homes®.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

