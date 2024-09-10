DEADLINE ALERT For PDD, CXM, SYM, STLA: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD )

Class Period: April 30, 2021 – June 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PDD's applications contained malware, which was designed to obtain user data without the user's consent, including reading private text messages; (2) PDD has no meaningful system to prevent goods made by forced labor from being sold on its platform, and has openly sold banned products on its Temu platform; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of legal and political scrutiny; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM )

Class Period: March 29, 2023 – June 5, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sprinklr had significantly shifted its focus away from proven growth areas to focus aggressively on scaling a new business venture with Contact Center as a Service, resulting in artificially inflated short-term growth; (2) the Company's projections failed to account for the difficulties in the implementation of scaling the Company's new product and/or otherwise failed to adequately disclose the fact that the Company at the current time did not have adequate forecasting processes; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM )

Class Period: May 6, 2024 – July 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not truly equipped to timely deploy their systems or otherwise appropriately manage expenses through project delays; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA )

Class Period: February 15, 2024 – July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company's financial and operational problems, revenue lower than expected and expansions of the business not turning in their favor; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

