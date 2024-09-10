SECU Foundation Supports Disaster Preparedness With $250,000 Contribution To Feeding The Carolinas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to Feeding the Carolinas (FTC) for the non-profit's disaster preparedness efforts in North Carolina. Funds will help equip the organization to readily deliver food and other essential supplies to individuals and communities impacted by disasters.

Feeding the Carolinas serves all 100 North Carolina counties through a of seven food banks and enlists the help of organizations like Baptists on Mission and The Salvation to coordinate volunteers and relief efforts. SECU Foundation has been a strong ally of Feeding the Carolinas and its predecessor North Carolina Association of Feeding America Food Banks since 2015 . Subsequent grants from the Foundation have provided $2.5 million for crucial aid in response to hurricanes Matthew and Florence and COVID-19.

“Through our Foundation's Disaster Response program, we have the opportunity to contribute resources for implementing preparations before a disaster strikes,” said SECU Foundation Board Member Mona Moon.“Enabling immediate relief is key to helping those in need, and we encourage other community leaders to help support critical organizations that we have come to rely upon during unfortunate times of disaster.”

“From supporting produce purchases to a game-changing gift at the start of the pandemic, SECU Foundation has repeatedly come alongside FTC to feed those in need,” said Feeding the Carolinas Executive Director Mike Darrow.“With the Foundation's grant, FTC can react rapidly to local community crises impacting our food pantries. We can always count on SECU Foundation to be there as we feed our friends and neighbors.”

A bout SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, , and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, ...

