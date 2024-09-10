ESG Sentiment Polls Q2, 2024: Findings From 1,416 Respondents - Most Participants View ESG As A Mere Marketing Practice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: ESG Sentiment Q2 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is based on polls designed to help us understand the current sentiment of the business community toward ESG (environmental, social, and governance) themes.

Key Highlights



Q2 2024 saw employee awareness of ESG policies remain consistent with the previous quarter. Awareness levels are still low, with most respondents either claiming their business does not have an ESG strategy or saying they did not know. Despite many governments pushing to outlaw greenwashing, employees still have little faith in corporate ESG. Most poll respondents view ESG as a mere marketing practice.

Report Scope



The analyst's sentiment polls ran between April and June 2024 on the analyst's network of B2B websites, which had 10.3 million unique visitors in Q2 2024. In total, 1,416 respondents participated in the survey. The survey looked at attitudes towards ESG, the most important theme impacting businesses over the next decade.

Reasons to Buy

This survey gives a unique insight into the views of the business community on ESG. The responses provide insight into attitudes towards ESG, including whether companies have an ESG strategy.

Key Topics Covered



About the ESG Sentiment Polls

Executive Summary

ESG Strategy

Commitment to ESG

Most Important Themes

Factors Driving Performance Plan Creation

Sentiment Polling Methodology

Thematic Research Methodology About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900