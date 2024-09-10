Awardco Expands Globally With New London Office And Enhanced International Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEHI, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leader in employee recognition and rewards technology, today announced a significant expansion of its global operations, marking a new era in its mission to become the world's leading employee experience platform.

Key highlights of the expansion include:

New London Office: Awardco has opened its first international office in London, serving as a hub for European operations. This strategic move will enable faster fulfillment times, improved customer service, and a deeper understanding of local markets.Expanded Redemption Partnerships: New collaborations with Viator, Revolut, Ding, OH! Gift Card, and more significantly broaden Awardco's global reward options, offering experiences, charitable donations, mobile top-ups, and local gift cards across various countries.Enhanced Amazon Business Integration: Awardco's partnership with Amazon Business now extends to Mexico and India, further expanding reward choices for employees in these regions.Improved Offerings in China: The company has bolstered its selection of physical reward options in China, enhancing the recognition experience for organizations with employees in China.

Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco CEO, commented, "Our global expansion represents a pivotal moment for Awardco. With our new London office and enhanced international capabilities, we're not just growing our footprint; we're revolutionizing how companies worldwide engage and recognize their employees."

Awardco's global-ready approach ensures that organizations can provide meaningful, culturally relevant recognition and rewards to their employees, regardless of location.

"By bringing our industry-leading tools to more places and people than ever before, we're making employee rewards more rewarding and meaningful on a global scale," added Sonnenberg.

For more information about Awardco's global capabilities or to schedule a demo, visit

