The construction industry in Brazil is expected to grow by 5.1% to reach BRL 707.59 billion in 2024.A CAGR of 4.8% is projected during 2024-2028, with the country's construction output expected to reach BRL 853.58 billion by 2028, indicating substantial growth potential.

This market intelligence report offers a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in Brazil, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

The Brazilian construction industry is currently facing uncertainty, due to economic challenges such as weak investor sentiment, increased production costs, escalating energy prices, and persistently high interest rates. However, the sector also presents growth opportunities, particularly in infrastructure development, renewable energy, and housing.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, Brazil's construction industry is poised for significant growth. The industry is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters, with the growth momentum continuing over the forecast period. The Brazilian construction industry is facing a challenging period, with a projected decline in 2024 due to economic conditions and a slowdown in project developments. However, the sector also presents growth opportunities, particularly in infrastructure development, renewable energy, and housing.

Stakeholders can navigate this evolving landscape and unlock the industry's full potential by focusing on innovative solutions, strategic partnerships, and workforce development initiatives. The emphasis on sustainability, public-private collaboration, and long-term planning will be key drivers of growth in the coming years, ensuring that the Brazilian construction industry remains a vital component of the country's economic development.

Navigating the Challenges and Opportunities in Brazil's Construction Industry



Government Initiatives for Infrastructure Development: The Brazilian government has launched an infrastructure concessions program to develop the country's port, road, railway, power transmission lines, and sanitation infrastructure. Under this plan, the government aims to invest BRL 45.0 billion (USD 14.1 billion) through the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Focus on Renewable Energy: The government's "New Growth Acceleration Program," announced in August 2023, aims to invest BRL1.7 trillion ($340.6 billion) to facilitate the construction of energy infrastructure, including renewable energy projects. This investment is crucial for supporting the country's transition towards sustainable energy sources.

Residential Construction: Addressing Housing Needs



Decline in Housing Sales: The residential construction sector faces challenges, with the total number of residential units sold in the country decreasing by 1.4% in 2023. This decline is attributed to subdued demand for housing units.

Government Initiatives for Affordable Housing Despite the downturn, the government continues to promote affordable housing initiatives through programs such as "Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV)." These efforts aim to address the country's housing deficit and improve living conditions for its citizens.

Commercial Construction: Adapting to Market Dynamics



Investment in Commercial Real Estate: The commercial construction is expected to see increased investments in retail spaces, office buildings, and mixed-use developments. The recovery of consumer spending and the growth of e-commerce drive demand for commercial properties. Focus on Sustainability: Developers are increasingly incorporating sustainable practices into commercial projects, aligning with the government's goal of reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental responsibility.

Institutional Construction: Enhancing Public Services



Increased Spending on Education and Healthcare: The government is allocating substantial funds to develop educational and healthcare institutions through programs like the "National Education Plan." These investments are crucial for improving public services and addressing the needs of a growing population. Disaster Resilience in Institutional Projects: Given Brazil's vulnerability to natural disasters, institutional projects incorporate resilience measures into their designs. This focus on disaster preparedness ensures the continuity of essential public services and enhances community safety.

Industrial Construction: Supporting Economic Growth



Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities: The industrial construction sector is experiencing growth driven by increased demand for manufacturing and logistics facilities. The government's initiatives to boost local production and reduce reliance on imports are fuelling investments in this area. Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure: Significant investments are being made in renewable energy projects, particularly solar power. The country aims to increase its renewable energy capacity, requiring extensive industrial construction efforts.

Infrastructure Construction: Building for the Future



Major Infrastructure Projects Underway: Infrastructure construction remains a cornerstone of Brazil's development strategy. Major projects, such as the expansion of the country's road network and the development of power transmission lines, are progressing. These projects are crucial for improving connectivity and supporting economic activities. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): The government's focus on PPPs is expected to facilitate the realization of high-quality infrastructure projects. This collaborative approach between the public and private sectors is essential for addressing the country's infrastructure needs.

Scope

Market Data and Insights



Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction Number of units

Brazil Economic Indicators

Brazil Top Cities Construction Data

Brazil Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by



Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable) Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Brazil Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by



Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation) Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Brazil Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by



Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Brazil Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by



Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction Other commercial green building construction

Brazil Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)



Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Brazil Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by



Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Brazil Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by



Healthcare green building construction Educational green building construction

Brazil Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by



Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction) Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Brazil Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Brazil Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms



Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks) Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

