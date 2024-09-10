عربي


Quadient S.A. - Monthly Information On Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


9/10/2024 12:01:34 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers'
(French Securities and investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

As at 31 August 2024
Total number of shares 34,468,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,468,912
Net total number of voting rights 34,146,060

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
...
... 		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
...

Or visit our website:

Attachment

  • PDF

MENAFN10092024004107003653ID1108658054


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

