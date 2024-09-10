Food Tray Market Market Demand Makes Room For New Growth Story Amcor, Billerud, Cosmos Eco Friends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF MI, "Global Food Tray Market Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2030". The Global Food Tray Market Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 10.41 Billion in 2024 and USD 17.48 Billion by 2030.Food Tray Market: The market for food trays encompasses products used to hold, transport, and present food in various settings, including households, restaurants, catering services, and food packaging industries. These trays can be made from a range of materials such as plastic, paper, metal, and biodegradable substances.Request For a Free PDF Sample Report:Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage include Amcor (Autralia), Billerud AB (Sweden), Cosmos Eco Friends (India), DS Smith Plc (United States), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), International Paper Company (United States), V (India), Mannok Pack (Ireland), Novolex (United States), Pactiv Evergeen Inc. (United States), Sonoco Products Company (United States)..Food Tray MarketMarket Drivers.Growing demand for convenience and efficiency in cateringMarket Trend.Sustainability: Growing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable trays due to increasing environmental concerns.Market Opportunities.Increasing consumer demand for sustainable productsMarket Restraints.Cost of Raw Materials: Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials, especially for eco-friendly options, can impact market growth.Market Challenges.Fluctuations in raw material pricesBuy This Report Now:Key Market Segmentation:The report has categorized the Food Tray Market market based on type, distribution channel, and region.Market Breakdown by Applications:.Catering Trays, Lunch Trays, Taco Trays, Takeout Trays, OthersMarket Breakdown by Types:.Food Producers & Processors, Restaurants & Cafes, Catering Services, Food Courts, Online Food DeliveryReport ScopeThe Market size value in 2024 (USD 10.41 Billion) Revenue Forecast by 2033 (USD 17.48 Billion)Growth RateCAGR Of (5.7%) Historical Years (2019-2023)Base Year (2023)Estimated Year (2024)Short-Term Projection Year (2030)Regions Covered (North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the rest of the world)Note: With the help of the Growth Overview Charts, Historical Period Analysis, Forecast Period Analysis, Main Market Segmentation, Leading Key Market Players, TOC, List of Figures, and List of Tables in this report, you can get a thorough overview of the market.Competitive Landscape:Along with studying the profiles of the key players, the industry's competitive environment has also been examined. Players profiled are Amcor (Autralia), Billerud AB (Sweden), Cosmos Eco Friends (India), DS Smith Plc (United States), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), International Paper Company (United States), V (India), Mannok Pack (Ireland), Novolex (United States), Pactiv Evergeen Inc. (United States), Sonoco Products Company (United States).Have a query? Market an inquiry before purchase @Key highlights of the report:.Food Tray Market Market Performance (2019-2023).Food Tray Market Market Outlook (2024-2030).Food Tray Market Market Trends.Food Tray Market Market Drivers and Success Factors.SWOT Analysis.Value Chain Analysis.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeAsk the Analyst for Customization and Explore the full report with TOC & List of Figures:We will supply any particular information you need as part of the modification if it falls outside the present purview of the report.

