‘S Korean Firms Express Interest In Exploring Opportunities In Rajasthan’

Jaipur, Sep 10 (IANS) An official of the Rajasthan said on Tuesday that several South Korean firms have expressed their interest in exploring opportunities in Rajasthan.

He said that this includes several leading South Korean firms including Healthcare, LX International, Orion Corporation, Hyosung Corporation as well as Korean Stone Association.

The official informed that Samsung Healthcare expressed its interest in collaborating with Rajasthan's Medical and Department to provide AI-based new healthcare devices, while Orion Corporation, which has an existing manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, discussed its growth plans for the state.

He said that LX International, another South Korean firm, showed interest in mining opportunities in the state for limestone (steel grade), silica, gypsum, lignite, rare earth minerals and renewable energy etc.

He added that another leading South Korean firm Hyosung Corporation was keen on exploring ways to localise carbon fibre production in India.

“Cooperation between the Korean Stone Association and the Centre for Development of Stones, a Rajasthan government entity, are also being explored,” he said.

The official added a delegation from the Korean Stone Association is set to visit Rajasthan in October and they were also invited to India Stone Mart 2026, which will be held in Jaipur in February 2026.

A delegation led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is on a two-day visit to South Korea to explore investment opportunities ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, which will be held in Jaipur in December.

On Tuesday, the delegation also partook in a roundtable interaction with the representatives of the Korean Stone Association, in which technological cooperation, purchasing/distribution, and export of the stones produced in Rajasthan were discussed.

The delegation also toured the Seoul Technical High School to explore the collaboration between South Korea and Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation on imparting skill training to the youth of Rajasthan.

During the visit to the school, Chief Minister Sharma witnessed the remarkable initiatives fostering student innovation and creativity, advanced technical centres at the school, interacted with students, and experienced the highly advanced AI tech being taught in the classrooms.

“The focus on imparting skill development is key to providing employment to the youth. The knowledge gained by practical implementation of the skills and vocational training makes the youth more dynamic and hands-on in addition to the theoretical understanding. I welcome this esteemed institution to visit Rajasthan and set up an institution in the state,” the Chief Minister said.