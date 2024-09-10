عربي


Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 10.9.2024


9/10/2024 11:47:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, stock exchange RELEASE, 10 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 10.9.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 10.9.2024
bourse trade Buy
Share CGCBV
Amount 15 000 Shares
Average price/ share 44,7352 EUR
Total cost 671 028,00 EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 647 050 shares
including the shares repurchased on 10.9.2024
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen



For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people.

  • CGCBV_10.9_trades

