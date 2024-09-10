Global Recycled Glass Packaging Market Set To Reach USD 4.2 Billion In 2034, Anticipated To Grow Value CAGR 1.30% Steadily Through 2034: FMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States recycled glass packaging is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by shifting consumer preferences towards safer and healthier packaging solutions, boosting demand for recycled glass. As sustainability becomes a priority, the market for eco-friendly packaging options continues to expand across the country NEWARK, Del, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Recycled Glass Packaging Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.5 billion by the end of 2024. Growing environmental awareness and increasing government regulations regarding waste management are key factors driving the adoption of recycled glass packaging across various industries, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Recycled glass packaging is gaining traction as a sustainable and eco-friendly solution, aligning with the global trend towards a circular economy.

The packaging industry has witnessed a surge in demand for recycled materials as consumers and businesses seek to reduce their carbon footprint. This market is set to grow at a moderate pace with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.30% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market is projected to expand to USD 4.2 billion , further reinforcing the shift towards sustainable packaging solutions. Regionally, Europe is expected to dominate the recycled glass packaging market due to stringent environmental policies and the presence of a robust recycling infrastructure. North America and Asia-Pacific will also see significant growth, fueled by the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions in emerging economies. However, challenges such as the high cost of glass recycling infrastructure and lack of awareness in certain regions could slow down the market's growth. Despite these hurdles, the demand for recycled glass packaging is forecasted to remain resilient as brands prioritize sustainability. Drivers and Opportunities The major drivers of the recycled glass packaging market include increasing environmental consciousness among consumers and industries, as well as government regulations mandating the use of recycled materials in packaging. Glass recycling reduces the need for raw materials and energy consumption, making it an attractive option for companies looking to reduce their environmental impact. Opportunities in this market arise from innovations in glass recycling technologies that improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of recycled glass. Additionally, collaborations between governments, private companies, and recycling firms to enhance glass collection and processing are expected to boost market growth. Key Takeaways from Recycled Glass Packaging Market Study:

Steady Growth : The Recycled Glass Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.30% from 2024 to 2034.

Regional Dominance : Europe leads the market due to stringent environmental regulations and advanced recycling infrastructure.

Sustainability Focus : Rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions across multiple industries is a key driver. Market Size : The market is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2024 to USD 4.2 billion by 2034. Technological advancements in recycling processes have made it more cost-effective, encouraging businesses and consumers to shift toward glass packaging. With increasing awareness of the environmental impact of single-use plastics, recycled glass is emerging as a pivotal solution in sustainable packaging. says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Component Insights Recycled glass packaging is primarily used in the food and beverage industry, where it is preferred due to its non-reactive nature and ability to preserve the taste and quality of products. Additionally, the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries are increasingly adopting recycled glass for packaging, driven by the growing demand for sustainable solutions. Components in this market include glass bottles, jars, and containers, which are widely used for packaging a variety of products. Recycled Glass Packaging Market: Report Scope

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 2.3% China 2.1% Italy 1.7% United Kingdom 1.6% The United States 1.9%

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Key growth determinants for the recycled glass packaging market include increasing awareness of environmental sustainability, stringent government regulations on waste management, and advancements in recycling technologies. Trends such as the adoption of circular economy principles, the rise of green consumerism, and the development of cost-effective recycling processes offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. Additionally, companies are focusing on improving the quality of recycled glass to meet the high standards required by industries such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Competitive Landscape:

The recycled glass packaging market's competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with both established players and new entrants striving to enhance their market presence. Leading companies are heavily investing in research and development to deliver more sustainable packaging options that cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions.

Key players are also leveraging the latest technological advancements to introduce smart, efficient recycled glass packaging, further accelerating market expansion.

Recent Developments:



In April 2024, Owens-Illinois Inc. partnered with F.X. Matt and Right Coast Spirits to introduce the DrinktainerTM for Right Coast Spirits Italian Ice. F.X. Matt set up a dedicated filling line for this innovative packaging through a contract agreement with Owens-Illinois Inc.

In February 2024, Verallia expanded its presence in Italy by acquiring Vidrala's glass business. Also in February 2024, Vetropack Group, a major glass packaging supplier in Europe, launched a 0.33-liter returnable container for the brewing industry. Using its Echovai manufacturing method, Vetropack produced a bottle one-third lighter than standard reusable bottles, aligning with Austria's new returnable packaging quota.



Key Players of Recycled Glass Packaging Market:

VeralliaArdagh Group S.A,Owens-Illinois Inc.,Vetropack Group,AGI Glasspack Ltd,Vitro SAB,Bormioli Rocco,Stoelzle Glass Group,Gerresheimer AG and Orora Packaging Ltd.,

Key Segments of the Report:

By Type:

The recycled glass packaging market is classified into bottles, jars, containers, vials & ampoules and syringes.

By Material:

The recycled glass packaging market is classified into Type 1 (Borosilicate Glass), Type 2 (Treated Soda Lime Glass), Type 3 (Regular Soda Lime Glass) and Type 4 (General Purpose Soda Lime Glass).

By End-Use:

The recycled glass packaging market is classified into beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, chemicals and other industrial.

By Region:

Analysis of the Recycled Glass Packaging market has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Der Markt für Verpackungen aus recyceltem Glas soll bis Ende 2024 ein Volumen von 3,5 Milliarden USD erreichen. Das wachsende Umweltbewusstsein und die zunehmenden staatlichen Vorschriften zur Abfallbewirtschaftung sind Schlüsselfaktoren für die Einführung von Verpackungen aus recyceltem Glas in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter Lebensmittel und Getränke, Pharmazeutika und Kosmetika. Verpackungen aus recyceltem Glas gewinnen als nachhaltige und umweltfreundliche Lösung an Bedeutung und entsprechen dem globalen Trend zur Kreislaufwirtschaft.

Die Verpackungsindustrie hat einen Anstieg der Nachfrage nach recycelten Materialien erlebt, da Verbraucher und Unternehmen versuchen, ihren CO2-Fußabdruck zu reduzieren. Dieser Markt soll mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 1,30 % von 2024 bis 2034 in moderatem Tempo wachsen. Bis 2034 soll der Markt auf 4,2 Milliarden USD anwachsen und den Wandel hin zu nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen weiter verstärken.

Auf regionaler Ebene wird Europa aufgrund strenger Umweltrichtlinien und einer robusten Recycling-Infrastruktur voraussichtlich den Markt für Verpackungen aus recyceltem Glas dominieren. Auch Nordamerika und der asiatisch-pazifische Raum werden ein deutliches Wachstum verzeichnen, das durch die steigende Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Verpackungslösungen in den Schwellenländern angetrieben wird.

Herausforderungen wie die hohen Kosten der Glasrecycling-Infrastruktur und mangelndes Bewusstsein in bestimmten Regionen könnten das Marktwachstum jedoch bremsen. Trotz dieser Hürden wird die Nachfrage nach Verpackungen aus Recyclingglas voraussichtlich stabil bleiben, da Marken Nachhaltigkeit in den Vordergrund stellen.

Treiber und Chancen

Die wichtigsten Treiber des Marktes für Verpackungen aus Recyclingglas sind das zunehmende Umweltbewusstsein bei Verbrauchern und in der Industrie sowie staatliche Vorschriften, die die Verwendung von Recyclingmaterialien in Verpackungen vorschreiben. Glasrecycling reduziert den Bedarf an Rohstoffen und den Energieverbrauch und ist daher eine attraktive Option für Unternehmen, die ihre Umweltbelastung reduzieren möchten.

Chancen in diesem Markt ergeben sich aus Innovationen bei Glasrecyclingtechnologien, die die Qualität und Kosteneffizienz von Recyclingglas verbessern. Darüber hinaus wird erwartet, dass Kooperationen zwischen Regierungen, privaten Unternehmen und Recyclingfirmen zur Verbesserung der Glassammlung und -verarbeitung das Marktwachstum ankurbeln.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie zu recycelten Glasverpackungen:

Stetiges Wachstum: Der Markt für recycelte Glasverpackungen soll von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 1,30 % wachsen.

Regionale Dominanz: Europa ist aufgrund strenger Umweltvorschriften und einer fortschrittlichen Recyclinginfrastruktur Marktführer.

Nachhaltigkeitsfokus: Die steigende Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen und nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen in mehreren Branchen ist ein wichtiger Treiber.

Marktgröße: Der Markt soll von 3,5 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2024 auf 4,2 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2034 wachsen.

Technologische Fortschritte bei Recyclingprozessen haben diese kostengünstiger gemacht und Unternehmen und Verbraucher ermutigt, auf Glasverpackungen umzusteigen. Mit zunehmendem Bewusstsein für die Umweltauswirkungen von Einwegkunststoffen entwickelt sich recyceltes Glas zu einer zentralen Lösung für nachhaltige Verpackungen, sagt Ismail Sutaria, leitender Berater für Verpackungen bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Einblicke in Komponenten

Recyclingglasverpackungen werden hauptsächlich in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie verwendet, wo sie aufgrund ihrer nicht reaktiven Natur und ihrer Fähigkeit, den Geschmack und die Qualität der Produkte zu bewahren, bevorzugt werden. Darüber hinaus wird in der Kosmetik- und Pharmaindustrie aufgrund der wachsenden Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Lösungen zunehmend Recyclingglas für Verpackungen verwendet. Zu den Komponenten dieses Marktes gehören Glasflaschen, Gläser und Behälter, die häufig zum Verpacken einer Vielzahl von Produkten verwendet werden.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen

Zu den wichtigsten Wachstumsfaktoren für den Markt für Recyclingglasverpackungen gehören das zunehmende Bewusstsein für ökologische Nachhaltigkeit, strenge staatliche Vorschriften zur Abfallbewirtschaftung und Fortschritte bei Recyclingtechnologien. Trends wie die Einführung von Prinzipien der Kreislaufwirtschaft, der Aufstieg des grünen Konsums und die Entwicklung kostengünstiger Recyclingprozesse bieten lukrative Möglichkeiten für Marktwachstum. Darüber hinaus konzentrieren sich Unternehmen darauf, die Qualität von Recyclingglas zu verbessern, um die hohen Standards zu erfüllen, die von Branchen wie der Pharma- und Kosmetikindustrie gefordert werden.

Wettbewerbslandschaft:

Die Wettbewerbslandschaft auf dem Markt für Recyclingglasverpackungen ist stark fragmentiert. Sowohl etablierte Akteure als auch neue Marktteilnehmer streben danach, ihre Marktpräsenz zu stärken. Führende Unternehmen investieren massiv in Forschung und Entwicklung, um nachhaltigere Verpackungsoptionen zu bieten, die der wachsenden Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Lösungen gerecht werden.

Aktuelle Entwicklungen:

. Im April 2024 ging Owens-Illinois Inc. eine Partnerschaft mit F.X. Matt und Right Coast Spirits ein, um den DrinktainerTM für Right Coast Spirits Italian Ice einzuführen. F.X. Matt richtete im Rahmen einer Vertragsvereinbarung mit Owens-Illinois Inc. eine eigene Abfüllanlage für diese innovative Verpackung ein.

. Im Februar 2024 erweiterte Verallia seine Präsenz in Italien durch die Übernahme des Glasgeschäfts von Vidrala.

. Ebenfalls im Februar 2024 brachte die Vetropack Group, ein bedeutender Glasverpackungslieferant in Europa, einen 0,33-Liter-Mehrwegbehälter für die Brauindustrie auf den Markt. Mit seinem Echovai-Herstellungsverfahren produzierte Vetropack eine Flasche, die ein Drittel leichter ist als herkömmliche Mehrwegflaschen und damit der neuen Mehrwegquote Österreichs entspricht.

Wichtige Akteure auf dem Markt für Recyclingglasverpackungen:

1. Verallia

2. Ardagh Group S.A,

3. Owens-Illinois Inc.,

4. Vetropack Group,

5. AGI Glasspack Ltd,

6. Vitro SAB,

7. Bormioli Rocco,

8. Stoelzle Glass Group,

9. Gerresheimer AG und Orora Packaging Ltd.,

Wichtige Segmente des Berichts:

Nach Typ:

Der Markt für Recyclingglasverpackungen ist in Flaschen, Gläser, Behälter, Fläschchen & Ampullen und Spritzen unterteilt.

Nach Material:

Der Markt für Recyclingglasverpackungen ist in Typ 1 (Borosilikatglas), Typ 2 (behandeltes Kalknatronglas), Typ 3 (normales Kalknatronglas) und Typ 4 (Allzweck-Kalknatronglas) unterteilt.

Nach Endverbrauch:

Der Markt für Recyclingglasverpackungen ist in Getränke, Lebensmittel, Pharmazeutika, Körperpflege und Kosmetik, Chemikalien und andere Industriezweige unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Analyse des Marktes für Recyclingglasverpackungen wurde in Schlüsselländern in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Südasien, Ostasien, Osteuropa sowie im Nahen Osten und Afrika durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

