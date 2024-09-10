Sanford Heisler Sharp Names Vincent Mcknight Vice-Chair And Adds Mcknight To Masthead

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Names New Office Leaders in Washington DC and NYC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanford Heisler Sharp, a national civil rights law firm, today announced Vincent McKnight has been made Co-Vice Chair of the firm along with Jeremy Heisler and Kevin Sharp, and the firm is now known as Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight.



McKnight has held several positions at the firm since joining in 2014. For the past decade, he has served as Co-Chair of the firm's nationwide Whistleblower & Qui Tam Practice, as Co-Managing Partner of the Washington, DC, office, and firmwide Co-Ombudsperson.

McKnight Advances to Named Partner

“I am delighted and honored to announce Vince's new role,” said the firm's Chairman David Sanford.“A close and respected friend and colleague of mine for two decades, Vince has been integral to the success of Sanford Heisler Sharp since he joined our firm ten years ago. No one is more deserving of this recognition and leadership opportunity. Taking the reins as co-Vice Chair of the firm with Jeremy Heisler and Kevin Sharp, Vince will be a significant asset as we continue to expand our presence and enhance our reputation as one of the nation's leading firms in employment, human rights, ERISA and whistleblower litigation.”

McKnight's practice focuses on representing corporate whistleblowers who expose government contract procurement fraud, banking misconduct, securities fraud, and other corporate malfeasance. He also represents executives in sensitive wrongful discharge and discrimination cases. Among his noteworthy matters are representing the former Executive Vice President and Chief Security Officer of Wells Fargo who assisted the OCC, SEC, and DOJ in recovering $3.5 billion in fines and penalties arising out of the“fake account” scandal; the former Director of Contracts at Navistar who alleged the company misrepresented its pricing to the DOD and overcharged the government in an MRAP vehicle purchase, resulting in Navistar agreeing to pay $50 million to settle the case in 2020; representing the former Director of Contracts at NetApp who alleged the company violated the GSA“Best Price Clause” and overcharged the government, resulting in NetApp paying $128 million to resolve the allegations; and, representing a former executive at Tenet who alleged the company overcharged the government by ordering and billing for unnecessary medical tests, leading Tenet to settle the claims for $1.4 million.

Prior to joining Sanford Heisler Sharp, McKnight was a principal in the firm McKnight & Kennedy, a firm he started in 2009 with his partner Altomease Kennedy. Prior to that he was a partner in Ashcraft & Geral; an associate at Reed Smith; and a law clerk for Judge William C. Pryor, both on the DC Court of Appeals and the DC Superior Court.

In the past 10 years, McKnight has received numerous accolades for his accomplishments, including recently being recognized as a MVP by Law360 in government contracts, a Best Lawyer in America, a Super Lawyer, a“Lawyer of Distinction,” and one of The National Black Lawyer's“Top 100.”

McKnight currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of The Anti-Fraud Coalition and Taxpayers Against Fraud, sister whistleblower advocacy organizations headquartered in the nation's capital, a non-profit, public interest organization founded in 1986 and devoted to raising awareness of whistleblower law and empowering those who come forward to expose fraud against the government and financial markets. He also previously served on the Board of Governors for the Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan DC.

A native of Washington, DC, McKnight graduated from Brown University and received his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. After law school, he began a clerkship with Judge William C. Pryor, then a trial judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. During McKnight's tenure as clerk, Judge Pryor was elevated to the D.C. Court of Appeals and McKnight served as his law clerk in the appellate court.

Dunn Co-Managing Partner in DC; Guentert Co-Managing Partner in NYC

The firm also announced today that Christine Dunn will be Co-Managing Partner in its Washington, DC, office in collaboration with Schwanda Roundtree, and Carolin Guentert will be Co-Managing Partner in the New York City office along with Michael Palmer. Dunn and Guentert will also continue to serve as Co-Chairs of the firm's Sexual Violence, Title IX, and Victims' Rights Practice Group.

“Together Christine and Carolin have dramatically increased the profile and influence of our Sexual Violence, Title IX, and Victims' Rights practice,” said Sanford.“Among many matters of consequence in which they have prevailed, Christine spearheaded our successes in cases on behalf of merchant marine academy students and Carolin led our efforts, along with Russell Kornblith, against Harvard University on behalf of three female graduate students. We look forward to a great future with Christine's and Carolin's leadership, commitment, and passion for human rights, civil rights and social justice.”

Dunn received her law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Yale University. In 2024, she was one of only 15 attorneys selected to The National Law Journal's“Elite Women of the Plaintiffs Bar.” In 2023, she was named“Sexual Violence Litigation Lawyer of the Year” by Lawyer Monthly's Women in Law Awards and The National Law Journal also named her a“Plaintiffs Attorney Trailblazer.” In addition, she has been recognized as a Lawyer of Distinction, and since 2021, as one of Lawdragon's 500 leading Plaintiff Employment & Civil Rights Lawyers. Profiles in Diversity Journal also named Dunn among its Women Worth Watching in Leadership in 2022 and as a Latino Leader in 2023.”

A member of the Maryland and District of Columbia bars, Dunn has presented on a range of issues related to victim advocacy. She is also a member of the National Crime Victims' Bar Association.

Guentert received her law degree from New York University School of Law, her LL.M. with distinction from Georgetown University Law Center, and her Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude from The College of New Jersey. At the firm, her practice focuses on discrimination, sexual violence, and Title IX, representing both individuals and classes. She has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America, Ones to Watch; by Super Lawyers New York Metro in 2023 as a Rising Star; and by Benchmark Litigation in 2023 as a 40 Under 40 lawyer. She is a member of the New York and District of Columbia bars, and she has authored and co-authored articles in the Cardozo Law Review , the Federal Sentencing Reporter , Law360 , and the New York University Journal of International Politics. She is a member of the Sanctuary for Families Pro Bono Council.

About Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight , LLP

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, LLP is a national public interest class-action litigation law firm with offices in Baltimore, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Palo Alto, San Diego, and Nashville. Sanford Heisler Sharp focuses on employment discrimination, Title IX, wage and hour, whistleblower, sexual violence/victims' rights, and financial services matters. The firm has recovered over $1 billion for its clients through many verdicts and settlements . The National Law Journal recognized Sanford Heisler Sharp as 2021 Employment Rights Firm of the Year and 2021 Human Rights Firm of the Year.

For the latest news about Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, visit the firm's newsroom or follow the firm on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

For more information, contact Jamie Moss, newsPRos, at 201-788-0142 or ... .