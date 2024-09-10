Mitsubishi HC Capital America Collaborates With The Seismic Group And Pulpac To Finance Sustainability Equipment And Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi HC Capital America, a leading provider of financing solutions, announces a strategic relationship with the Seismic Group, a US-based leader in sustainability, chains, logistics, and procurement and PulPac, the owner and licensor of packaging comprised of dry molded fiber. The arrangement allows the companies to focus their efforts on reducing plastic pollution by promoting the use of advanced, patented processes to create paper packaging.

More specifically, Mitsubishi HC Capital America and the Seismic Group will provide lease and finance programs that further the adoption of the dry molded fiber technology, developed and owned by Swedish-based PulPac. Mitsubishi HC Capital America allows PulPac customers to secure financing solutions for the equipment needed to manufacture PulPac's dry molded fiber products. The Seismic Group is also PulPac's North American business development partner and works with packaging manufacturers and brands to develop sustainable and cost-effective fiber products.

“Sustainability is a core initiative and major focus for Mitsubishi HC Capital America,” said Jim Freund, EVP and President, Vendor Solutions.“As businesses rethink their entire packaging model with sustainability and efficiency as a priority, our work will bring the expertise, technology and financing together to ensure a successful transition.”

The Seismic Group's consultative, solutions-based approach in tackling sustainability challenges in the manufacturing sector are aided by PulPac's innovative packaging expertise. Their pioneering technology is designed to produce cost-efficient, high-performance, fiber-based packaging that achieves significantly less water and energy consumption in the manufacturing process, reducing CO2 by up to 80%.

“Working with Mitsubishi HC Capital America represents the best of sustainable financing and manufacturing acumen,” said Seismic Group Managing Director, Kent Dahlgren.“Businesses need to be innovative to remain competitive. Sustainable manufacturing and products are quickly becoming a necessity, and this allows companies to benefit from our forward-thinking services, as well as Mitsubishi HC Capital America's long-standing financing expertise and market leading position in financing this type of equipment.”

"Implementing new technologies is a big undertaking for any business, and we are pleased to now offer our customers financing alternatives for their investment in our technology," said Viktor Borjesson, Chief Operating Officer at PulPac. "Dry molded fiber has the potential to move the needle in packaging, and together with Mitsubishi HC Capital America and the Seismic Group, we can drive innovation and sustainability by accelerating the adoption of dry molded fiber."

About Mitsubishi HC Capital America

Mitsubishi HC Capital America is a commercial finance company that has extensive capabilities throughout North America with its affiliate, Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada, combining a consultative approach and expansive digital platform to help organizations of all sizes accelerate growth. With $7.5 billion in assets and more than 800 employees, the company is the largest non-captive, non-bank commercial finance company in North America. Mitsubishi HC Capital America partners with equipment manufacturers, dealers and distributors, as well as end customers, in providing customized financial solutions, including transportation and commercial finance. Dedicated to improving the communities where it operates, the company is committed to a sustainable environment and future. Visit

About the Seismic Group

The Seismic Group is a family of consulting practices that enable clients to identify and eliminate operational inefficiencies. They create value for mid-market manufacturing clients by providing end-to-end solutions that impact their procurement, operations, packaging, supply chain, financing and facilities. Their collaborative, data driven approach promotes decision making, accelerates implementation and validates financial outcomes. Visit

About PulPac

PulPac is the home of Dry Molded Fiber – a pioneer in packaging solutions, pushing the boundaries of what's possible to do with cellulosic fibers. PulPac aims to replace single-use plastics by making its cutting-edge fiber-forming technology available to the world. By bringing together all parts of the packaging industry in an ecosystem of changemakers, PulPac builds on existing businesses and infrastructure – enabling fast scaling of responsibly produced packaging where sustainability is not just a choice but a fundamental principle. Learn more at

