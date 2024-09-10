Will Rogers Medallion Weekend Oct. 18-19 Author Signings, Marketing Panel & Awards Banquet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Enss, Executive Director of the Will Rogers Medallion AwardFORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Will Rogers Medallion Awards weekend Oct. 18-19 will feature book signings for 16 authors, a marketing panel for current and aspiring writers, and an awards banquet presenting gold, silver and bronze medallions in 22 creative categories to writers, producers and photographers from 35 of the United States.Named in honor of American humorist, social commentator and performer Will Rogers (1879–1935), the awards celebrate excellence in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, film and photography of the American West. Activities will culminate with the 2024 awards banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Cooper's Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que at 301 Stockyards Blvd. in the Fort Worth Stockyards. A 5 p.m. reception will precede the banquet.In addition to the medallions, the organization at the banquet will honor New York Times best-selling and award-winning author Jane Kirkpatrick with the organization's Lifetime Achievement Award and western author, artist and editor Bob Boze Bell of True West magazine with the Golden Lariat award for service and support to WRMA.WRMA activities will begin Friday, Oct. 18, with a Meet-and-Greet Reception at Fort Worth's Aloft Hotel, 334 W. Third St. Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Bell will speak at the event, which begins at 6:30 p.m.Saturday's activities will start with an author book signing from 10 a.m. until noon at Monkey and Dog Books, 3608 W. Seventh St. Participating authors are all recipients of 2024 WRMA Medallions. They are Sequoyah Branham, Joni Franks, Steve Friesen, Kathleen Gear, W. Michael Gear, Tom Goodman, Coleen Graybill, Paul Hutton, Teresa Janssen, Karen Jones, Phil Mills, Sherry Monahan, Chris Mullen, Chris Nelson, Marilyn Dear Nelson, and Reavis Wortham.At 2 p.m. Saturday WRMA will host a panel on Book Sales and Promotions. Eight publishers and vendors serving the book industry will participate in the question-and-answer session. All events are open free to the public, space permitting, except for the awards banquet, which costs $70 per ticket.For additional information, contact WRMA Executive Director Chris Enss at (916) 216-0995The 2024 Will Rogers Medallion Award program is sponsored by the following fine businesses. TwoDot Books, RANGE Magazine, Single Action Shooting Society, Roan & Weatherford Publishing Associates, Wolfpack Publishing, Will Rogers Memorial Museum, Lone Star Literary Life, Visit Claremore, Montana: The Magazine of Western History, Yorkshire Publishing, Holiday Inn Express & Suites/Claremore Conference Center, Oklahoma Today Magazine, River Spirit Casino Resort/Tulsa

