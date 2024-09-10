Aqua O2 Cartridge Aerator Pump Delivers Flexibility For Livewell Boating Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest aerator pump allows unparalleled adaptability and versatility with 360-degree mounting

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Johnson Pump Marine, a brand of SPX FLOW, has released the Aqua O2 Cartridge Aerator pump, an innovative solution that sets a new standard of flexibility in livewell system technology. The pump boasts 360-degree mounting functionality, helping boaters adapt to shrinking access spaces. Its compact and robust design allows users to operate the pump seamlessly in demanding environments and conditions.

The pump features an industry-first quick-change motor connection, which allows for fast and hassle-free cartridge motor changes or capacity upgrades. This significantly reduces downtime and enhances boaters' convenience.

Flexibility : The 360-degree pump mounting allows it to be installed and reoriented at virtually any angle, making it ideal for a wide range of configurations.

Versatility : It has both straight and 90-degree angled inlets, direct mounts on seacocks and provisions for washdown systems to meet the specific needs of any vessel.

Efficiency: With an enhanced motor and high-flow impeller, the Aqua O2 achieves heightened efficiency and an increased flow rate while conserving energy consumption. Reliability: The pump's sturdy construction and engineering guarantee durability in harsh conditions.

Michael Stralman, General Manager, Johnson Pump Marine : "The Aqua O2 Cartridge Aerator Pump was designed with all boaters and anglers in mind. Its innovative design allows for flexible installation and ensures boaters can easily adapt to varying use cases and configurations. We're proud to offer this aerator pump to help anglers spend less time performing maintenance and enjoy more experiences on the water."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit .



Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

