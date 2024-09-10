Graceland University Announces Joel Shrock As 19Th President

LAMONI, Iowa, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Graceland announced the appointment of Dr. Joel Shrock as President of the University. A veteran of higher education, Shrock has been a part of Graceland since 2022 as the Vice President for Academic Affairs and the Dean of the Faculty. He has served as the interim president since June 1, 2024.

Shrock chose to join Graceland in 2022 because of its unique profile, its multiple campuses, and its mission.

"Graceland has a unique spirit that captured my attention," said Dr. Joel Shrock. "The university's diverse student body, commitment to innovation, and dedication to fostering a community where all students feel they belong made Graceland a clear choice for me back when I joined the University in 2022. I am excited to lead an institution so closely aligned with my values and aspirations for higher education."

Shrock's impact on Graceland was felt almost immediately as he led the charge to implement Graceland's innovative second major for all students, transformational leadership. He was pivotal in building the team for the Doctor of Physical Therapy program, an innovative hybrid program with a lab space in the Kansas City metro area. He worked closely with the School of Nursing in Independence, Mo., to streamline their curriculum to help students learn the skills they need to succeed. Most importantly, he helped advance the faculty culture as their leader by helping them develop growth plans for their programs and onboarding new faculty personally.

The Presidential Selection Committee consisted of trustees, administrators, faculty, staff, and alumni. Its recommendation to hire Dr. Shrock was based on extensive interviews with many different members of the Graceland community. Upon the recommendation, the Board of Trustees then moved to appoint him to the presidency.

Mike Wiley, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Shrock's appointment. "Joel's enthusiasm, his leadership in academics, and his vision for the future gave the board the utmost confidence that he is the right person at the right time to lead Graceland. The Board of Trustees unanimously selected him as Graceland's 19th President, and we look forward to working with him."

Dr. Shrock brings a deep sense of purpose to Graceland and is dedicated to promoting academic excellence, expanding opportunities, growing enrollment, and maintaining Graceland's vibrant campus culture that makes it unique. His "presidential walkabouts" on Instagram (@gracelandupres) highlight his favorite aspects of campus life. He also feels connected to the school's roots in the values of its sponsoring church, Community of Christ.

"I appreciate how connected Graceland is to the values of Community of Christ," Shrock said. "Graceland embodies the enduring principles imbued in the institution by the church –

values that we share like the worth of all persons, unity in diversity, blessings of community, and the pursuit of peace. I am excited to work with the First Presidency of the church to ensure that Graceland continues to be an exemplary representation of Community of Christ in the world."

Shrock believes education is more than what happens in a classroom. "It is about building connections, nurturing curiosity, and sparking a lifelong love of learning. If my PhD in history taught me anything, it is that the world is always changing, and there are always new things to learn. Being curious about ourselves and about the world around us is central to what we do at Graceland, and I look forward to the work ahead," he said.

With Dr. Shrock at the helm, Graceland University looks forward to continuing its mission of empowering students for learning, leadership, and service.

