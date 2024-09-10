JU Alumnus Joe Nackashi Earns International Business Achievement Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The international honor society Beta Gamma Sigma has recognized Joseph Nackashi, vice chair of ICE Mortgage Intercontinental Exchange Inc., as a Beta Gamma Sigma 2024 Business Achievement Award winner.

Joe Nackashi is a Jacksonville University alumnus and vice chair of ICE Mortgage Technology Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Continue Reading

"Joe Nackashi embodies the pinnacle of ethical leadership and dedication to service, reflecting the values we strive to instill in our students at Jacksonville University," said Tim Cost, president at Jacksonville University. "His remarkable achievements bring pride to our institution and help inspire future generations of business leaders. We congratulate Joe on this well-deserved recognition and remain grateful for his continued support and contributions to our university and community."

Some of the past recipients include Christopher Gheysens, CEO, Wawa, Inc. and Michael Neidorff, chairman and CEO, Centene Corporation. Beneficiaries of the Business Achievement Award are selected for significant accomplishments that have advanced the field of business, a community and/or humankind and for acting as exemplars of ethical business leadership and values, including honor and integrity as well as the pursuit of wisdom, earnestness and service.

"There is no finer role model for our students in the Davis College of Business & Technology than Joe Nackashi," said Davis College Dean Dr. Barbara Ritter. We're proud that he is an alumnus and grateful he continues to share his wisdom with Jacksonville University and the Davis College."

Nackashi, a Davis College of Business and Technology Executive Advisory Board member, was nominated by the Jacksonville University Beta Gamma Sigma Chapter.

"I'm honored and grateful to Beta Gamma Sigma for this tremendous honor," Nackashi said. "I have lived the American dream. I've been blessed to spend my entire career helping to build an end-to-end mortgage ecosystem that would simplify and accelerate the dream of homeownership for others. None of us succeeds alone. I'd like to thank my family, my colleagues at Intercontinental Exchange and, of course, my wonderful friends at Jacksonville University, for nominating me."

Nackashi began his career with a predecessor company to Black Knight, where he spent over 30 years.

He progressed through the ranks to be president and then Black Knight Inc. CEO. In 2015, Joe and three fellow Dolphin alumni Bryan Hipsher, Tom Peterson and Shelley Leonard were instrumental in Black Knight's initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.



Nackashi credits JU's Executive MBA program and the lasting connections he made during the program for his climb to the top of one of the country's largest fintech companies.

He currently serves on the Executive Advisory Board for JU's Davis College of Business & Technology. Nackashi has been instrumental in generating community support for the college's Executive MBA program.

As of 2023, he also serves on the Jacksonville University Board of Trustees.

Under Nackashi's leadership, Black Knight's commitment to sustainability is organized around supporting people, minimizing environmental impact, protecting privacy and enhancing oversight.

Establishing a diverse and inclusive workplace focused on employee development is key to their commitment. The success of promoting these values was seen in recognition as a "Best Place to Work" for disability inclusion and LGBTQ equality.





Today, Nackashi is the vice chair of ICE Mortgage Technology, where he oversees the company's overall vision and direction. As their leader, he has a laser focus on ensuring the company continues to provide innovative software, data and analytics services to drive efficiencies in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets.

Founded in 1913, Beta Gamma Sigma is the international business honor society for schools accredited by AACSB. Inducted as students, BGS members go on to serve in critical leadership roles in corporate, entrepreneurial, government, nonprofit and academic sectors. Notable members include Nobel Prize winners, Olympians, inventors, CEOs of major global companies and nonprofit organizations, deans of leading business schools, and others who are making the world a better place at all levels of contribution through social enterprise, service, and leadership.

The JU Davis College of Business & Technology is the only triple-accredited private college in all of North Florida and South Georgia, with AACSB, ABET and AABI accredited programs. Its mission is to empower students to achieve sustainable career success with a high quality, relevant and applied educational experience that is delivered by faculty committed to advancing the individual development of each student.

Media Contact:

Joanna Norris, PR/Marketing Director

(904) 534-6926

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacksonville University