Egypt Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market To Grow By 32% To Reach $1.03 Billion This Year - Investment Opportunities To 2029

The embedded finance in the country is expected to grow by 32.0% annually to reach US$1.03 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 44.1% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$1.03 billion in 2024 to reach US$6.43 billion by 2029. This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.



The embedded finance sector in Egypt has experienced steady growth over the past few months, driven by increased adoption of digital payments and innovative fintech solutions. Sub-segments such as embedded lending and insurance are gaining momentum as businesses seek to enhance customer experiences and advance financial inclusion.

Embedded finance sector in Egypt has shown significant progress, driven by advancements in digital payments and the rise of innovative fintech solutions. Key sub-segments such as embedded lending and insurance are gaining traction, enhancing customer experiences and promoting financial inclusion. As the market continues to expand, supported by government initiatives and strategic partnerships, Egypt is well-positioned to harness embedded finance to foster economic growth and improve financial access for underserved communities. The ongoing development of regulatory frameworks further underscores the country's commitment to creating a conducive environment for the sector's growth and innovation.

Looking forward, the Egyptian embedded finance market is set for further expansion, bolstered by government initiatives supporting digital transformation and the continued evolution of the fintech ecosystem. As more companies integrate financial services into their platforms, Egypt is well-positioned to leverage embedded finance to drive economic growth and improve access to financial services for underserved communities. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.1% Regions Covered Egypt



Product & Innovation

In December 2023, the National Bank of Egypt introduced an embedded payment solution for e-commerce platforms. This solution allows merchants to offer seamless payment options within their online stores. This initiative aims to simplify the payment process for online shoppers and enhance their overall experience.

In January 2024, Fawry launched a suite of embedded financial services, including digital lending and insurance products, integrated into its existing payment platform. This expansion allows users to access a broader range of financial services through the app.

In February 2024, Thndr enhanced its investment platform with new features that enable users to invest in fractional shares and access embedded financial advisory services. These updates aim to broaden investment opportunities and make financial markets more accessible.

These product launches highlight the growing trend of integrating financial services into digital platforms in Egypt, improving accessibility and convenience for consumers.

Strategic Partnerships

The National Bank of Egypt's new embedded payment solution for e-commerce platforms was introduced in December 2023. It aims to streamline the payment process for online merchants and customers.

In January 2024, Fawry's suite of embedded financial services, including digital lending and insurance, was integrated into its payment platform, providing users with enhanced financial services. These partnerships underscore the ongoing integration of financial services into digital platforms in Egypt, reflecting the sector's growth and evolution.

Regulatory Changes

Central Bank of Egypt's Digital Payment Strategy

In early 2024, the Central Bank of Egypt launched a digital payment strategy to promote cashless transactions and improve the regulatory framework for fintech companies, supporting the growth of embedded finance solutions.

Regulatory Framework for Fintech Companies

The Egyptian government is developing a robust regulatory framework for fintech companies, including guidelines for embedded finance services, to streamline operations and ensure consumer protection.

Focus on Financial Inclusion

The Egyptian government is prioritizing financial inclusion, promoting initiatives that encourage the adoption of embedded finance solutions among underserved populations through partnerships with fintech firms. These regulatory advancements demonstrate Egypt's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for the growth of embedded finance, enhancing innovation and expanding access to financial services.

Scope

Egypt Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast



Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms Third Party Platforms

Egypt Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast



Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model



Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport Other

Egypt Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast



Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms Third Party Platforms

Egypt Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast



Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms Third Party Platforms

Egypt Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Egypt Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast



Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's Large Enterprises

