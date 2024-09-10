Immersive Technology Research Report 2024: Market To Reach $638.69 Billion In 2028 At A CAGR Of 42.5% - Global Long-Term Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersive Global Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The immersive market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $108.46 billion in 2023 to $154.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.9%. The immersive technology market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $638.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.5%. The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in hardware, gaming, and entertainment sectors, an increasing demand for Virtual Reality (VR) head-mounted displays (HMDs), the widespread proliferation of smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices, the emergence of consumer VR, and a growing demand for digitalization across various industries.



The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of immersive technology in learning and shopping, the global acceptance of multimedia tools, the rising popularity of esports, enhanced accessibility to immersive content, and a growing demand for head-mounted displays. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period encompass ongoing technological development, the emergence of the metaverse and Web 3.0, the promotion of remote collaboration, increased investment in research and development, and a rise in the utilization of immersive technology for virtual events.

The upward trajectory of gaming and entertainment is expected to drive the expansion of the immersive technology market in the coming years. Gaming and entertainment industries leverage technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) to craft interactive and captivating experiences for users. Immersive technology, encompassing VR, AR, and MR, has significantly transformed these sectors, providing users with more engaging and realistic experiences.

Prominent entities within the immersive technology market are channeling their efforts towards developing cutting-edge technological solutions, particularly in the realm of immersive interactive technology, to enhance their market position. Immersive interactive technology combines various tools and techniques to create participatory experiences where users actively engage within simulated or augmented environments. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $154.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $638.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.5% Regions Covered Global



