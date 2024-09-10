Lora And Lorawan Iot Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 183.9 Bn By 2033, At 36.5% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Projected for Rapid Growth and Expansion Projections New York, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Market size is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 183.9 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 36.5% from 2024 to 2033. The global LoRa and LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT market is developing robustly, driven by way of the need for long-range, low-energy communication in sectors like smart agriculture and asset tracking. A key player in this market consists of Semtech, Cisco, and Actility who are enhancing their offerings through research, development & partnerships. North America and Europe lead due to advanced tech ecosystems, while Asia-Pacific is set for significant growth, fueled by urbanization, smart city projects, & supportive government initiatives. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



Important Insights

Market Size: The market value is expected to reach USD 183.9 billion in 2033, in comparison to its base value of USD 11.2 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 36.5%.

Market Definition: LoRa is a long-range, low-energy wireless communication technology, while LoRaWAN is a network protocol that supports wide-area IoT applications. Together, they enable devices to operate over extensive distances with minimal energy consumption.

By Component Analysis: Hardware is expected to exert its dominance in the component segment with a 43.7% market share by the end of 2024.

By Network Architecture Analysis: Public LoRaWAN networks are expected to dominate in this segment with the highest market share in 2024.

By End User Analysis: The manufacturing sector is projected to its dominant in the end-user segment with 28.0% of market value by the end of 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is projected to dominate the global LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT market with 40.1% of the market share in 2024. Latest Trends

The rising need for low-power wide area network (LPWAN) technologies like LoRa is a significant trend. LPWANs are crucial for IoT applications requiring wide coverage and energy efficiency, driving the growth of the LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT market in sectors like smart cities and industrial IoT (IIoT). Combining LoRaWAN with other wireless technologies like 5G and Wi-Fi is another trend. This convergence enhances connectivity and coverage, supporting a broader range of IoT applications and making IoT networks more flexible and scalable, thus boosting market expansion. LoRa And LoRaWAN IoT Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading companies like Semtech Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Sierra Wireless drive the market with continuous innovations and strategic partnerships. Semtech's LoRa Connect LR1121 transceiver and AWS's collaboration for LoRa Cloud GNSS services exemplify this trend. The competitive landscape features diverse applications and collaborations, such as Advantech and Altizon's industrial IoT solutions and Lacuna Space's direct-to-satellite IoT connectivity, fostering ongoing innovation and market expansion. Some of the prominent market players:

Semtech Corporation

Advantech Co. Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Tata Communications Limited

Nwave Technologies, Inc.

Orange S.A.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Datacake GmbH

RAKwireless Technology Limited Other Key Players Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : LoRa and LoRa WAN IoT Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 11.2 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 183.9 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 36.5% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 40.1% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Network Architecture, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

The manufacturing sector is expected to hold a 28.0% share of the LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT market in 2024, driven by the significant benefits of industrial IoT applications. The integration of these technologies allows real-time system monitoring, stepped-forward performance, decreased downtime, and optimized resource usage, helping large-scale IoT deployments and transforming factories in step with 4.0 initiatives.

Growth Drivers



Investments in smart city initiatives drive market growth by enhancing urban living through intelligent solutions for transportation, energy, health, and waste management. The demand for high-speed, energy-efficient communication networks in smart cities fosters the adoption of LoRa and LoRaWAN technologies, enabling scalable and cost-effective IoT deployments. The need for efficient, long-distance communication in IoT applications fuels the demand for LoRaWAN's low-power, wide-area network connectivity. This is crucial in sectors like agriculture, logistics, and industrial automation, where battery conservation and cost efficiency are essential, underpinning the technology's market growth.

Restraints



Data security and privacy issues pose significant restraints. IoT devices are prime targets for cyberattacks, making secure data transmission crucial. LoRaWAN networks face challenges like encryption vulnerabilities and susceptibility to denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, which can hinder widespread adoption and market growth. Compliance with evolving regulatory standards and spectrum policies is another restraint. LoRaWAN deployments must adhere to stringent regulations governing spectrum usage, which vary by region. Navigating these regulatory landscapes requires continuous monitoring and adaptation, potentially slowing down the deployment and expansion of LoRaWAN networks globally.

Growth Opportunities

The industrial IoT (IIoT) sector offers significant opportunities for LoRa and LoRaWAN technologies. The need for reliable, scalable, and low-power communication solutions in manufacturing and logistics drives their adoption, enabling real-time monitoring and automation to enhance operational efficiency. LoRa and LoRaWAN technologies facilitate precise monitoring and management of agricultural resources, improving crop yields and resource efficiency.

Their ability to cover large, rural areas with minimal infrastructure investment makes them ideal for agricultural applications, offering substantial market growth opportunities.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today:







LoRa and LoRa WAN IoT Market Segmentation

By Component



Hardware

System on Chip

Connectivity Modules

Networking Gateways

Platform

Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance

By Network Architecture



Public LoRaWAN Networks Private LoRaWAN Networks

By Application



Asset Tracking

Industrial IoT

Smart Agriculture & Livestock Management

Smart Buildings

Smart Cities

Smart Healthcare Others

By End User



Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Safety

Enterprise Others

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT market with a 40.1% share in 2024. Their region dominance is driven by a robust IoT ecosystem, continuous innovations from key players like Semtech and AWS, and advanced infrastructure supporting large-scale IoT deployments.

Investments in smart healthcare, homes, and agriculture, along with extensive integration across market segments, further bolster North America's market position. The region's strong network infrastructure facilitates seamless IoT deployments and operations.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs



Generative AI in Learning and Development Market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.3 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 31.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 42.5%.

AI in Food Processing Market is expected to reach a value of USD 12.7 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 26.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Generative AI in Media and Entertainment Market size is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 16.8 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 26.3%.

Generative AI in Jobs Market size is estimated to reach USD 352.5 million in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 1,764.3 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 19.6%.

Generative AI in Biotech Market size is estimated to reach USD 90.5 million in 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 714.3 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 25.8%.

Generative AI in Automation Market size is estimated to reach USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 5.2 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 14.8%.

Artificial Intelligence (AI ) in Chemical Market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to value USD 14.9 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 33.0%.

Generative AI in Sports Market size is estimated to reach USD 319.9 million in 2024 and is further predicted to reach USD 3,737.5 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 31.7%.

Generative AI in Material Science Market size is estimated to reach USD 1.2 billion in 2024 and is further predicted to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 30.9%. ENT Devices Market is expected to dominate the market with USD 32.2 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 53.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Recent Developments in the LoRa and LoRa WAN IoT Market



June 2023: Nwave launched a wireless Parking Guidance Solution with sensors and smart apps, providing real-time data on parking space availability for efficient parking.

May 2023: Orange and Eyesye entered an agreement, allowing Eyesye to leverage Orange's IoT Roaming solution through their global connectivity agreement for enhanced mobile IoT connectivity.

March 2023: Semtech Corporation launched the LoRa Connect LR1121 transceiver, offering enhanced RF performance and multi-band diversity for global IoT endpoints requiring long-range communication.

April 2023: Advantech partnered with Altizon and Datonis Digital Factory to release a joint solution, transforming operations into smart factories with minimal investment and rapid modernization.

April 2023: Semtech Corporation introduced the XCVR Development Board and Reference Design, simplifying development and reducing time-to-market for solutions in various sectors, including logistics and industrial control.

April 2023: AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, with Everynet's networks, introduced public network support, enabling easy cloud connection and data reception for LoRaWAN-based IoT systems.

January 2023: Sierra Wireless and Orange partnered to enhance connectivity and Smart Connectivity services, providing more reliable and expansive IoT solutions for users.

January 2023: Comcast and Toto deployed Comcast's MachineQ platform in smart restrooms across high-traffic public areas, improving maintenance efficiency and user experience. November 2022: Semtech and Amazon Web Services (AWS) entered a strategic agreement to license LoRa Cloud GNSS geolocation services, enhancing AWS's IoT capabilities.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR)

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

CONTACT: United States 957 Route 33, Suite 12 #308 Hamilton Square, NJ-08690 Phone No.: +1 732 369 9777, +91 88267 74855 ...