Chips Network Honors Seven Top Law Firms For Inclusion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Erica Van Loon of Nixon Peabody accepted ChIPs Honor Roll award in 2022.

ChIPs Network, a global community of more than 7,000 women in tech and IP law and policy, has named seven leading law firms to its Honor Roll for 2024

- Joan Toth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ChIPs , a global community of more than 7,000 women in tech and IP law and policy, has named seven leading law firms to its Honor Roll for 2024.

Davis Graham & Stubbs, Morrison Foerster, Nixon Peabody, Orrick, Sheppard Mullin, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher were recognized for excellence in gender inclusion. Morgan Lewis was recognized for excellence in inclusion for all. This is the seventh presentation of ChIPs Honor Roll, which is produced every other year in partnership with Diversity Lab . It is based on Diversity Lab's unique Inclusion Blueprint outcomes, which scores top law firms on demographics tracking, diversity representation, ongoing inclusion practices at the firm, and ongoing inclusion practices within practice groups.

“This unique diagnostic tool allows firms to track and measure inclusion practices at both the leadership and practice group levels,” said Amber Carter, Director of Inclusion Innovations at Diversity Lab.

“We are heartened and impressed by the achievements of these firms,” said Joan Toth, ChIPs executive director.“They understand the benefits of inclusion and represent the best of the legal profession. Their progress shows what can be done.”

The six firms recognized for gender inclusion scored the highest in the gender categories on both the firmwide assessment and ChIPs IP practice assessment among nearly 240 firms.“These firms demonstrated their hard work and commitment to tracking and taking action to ensure their talent practices at the firmwide and practice group levels are inclusive for all genders,” Carter reported.

Inclusion for all

Morgan Lewis was the sole recipient of ChIPs Honor Roll award for inclusion for all. The firm exceeded the high threshold score set for both the firmwide assessment and ChIPs IP practice assessment.“They were the only firm that both exceeded the rigorous scoring threshold and demonstrated a commitment across all demographic groups – gender, race, LGBTQ+, disabilities – to ensure that their talent practices firmwide and in IP are inclusive and equitable,” Carter said.

ChIPs Honor Roll is based on the industry's biannual Inclusion Blueprint, a joint initiative between ChIPs and Diversity Lab. Unlike other industry surveys, the Inclusion Blueprint measures - and the ChIPs Honor Roll recognizes - the actions firms are taking to create fair and inclusive workplaces. "The Inclusion Blueprint is the only tool in the legal profession that measures the E and the I in DEI," Carter said.

ABOUT CHIPS

ChIPs Network is a nonprofit organization representing more than 7,000 members in 30 regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation, and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.

Olivia Moorer

ChIPs Network Inc.

+1 773-750-1798

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.