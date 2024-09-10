Anticonvulsants Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anticonvulsants Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Anticonvulsants Market Growth Analysis With Opportunities For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The anticonvulsants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.39 billion in 2023 to $19.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of epilepsy, advancements in diagnostic capabilities, expanding indications, focus on personalized medicine, and increased awareness and education.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Anticonvulsants Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The anticonvulsants market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $21.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continuing increase in epilepsy cases, expanding applications in neuropsychiatry, development of new anticonvulsant agents, increasing emphasis on mental health, global health initiatives.

Growth Driver of The Anticonvulsants Market

The rise in the prevalence of epilepsy is expected to propel the growth of the anticonvulsants market going forward. Epilepsy is a common disorder that affects the brain and frequently results in seizures. It is a chronic nontransmissible disease of the brain that affects people of all ages. Anticonvulsants are medications used to suppress seizures in people with epilepsy. Anticonvulsants help control symptoms of epilepsy by blocking the abnormal electrical activity in the brain that causes seizures and is not necessarily a cure for the disease.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Anticonvulsants Test Market Growth?

Key players in the anticonvulsants market include Eisai Co Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc ., Novartis AG, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB SA.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Anticonvulsants Market Size and Growth?

Major companies operating in the anticonvulsants market are focused on introducing advanced drug solutions and getting them approved by national government agencies to gain a competitive edge in the market. The introduction and approval of novel drug solutions aim to significantly impact the availability of advanced therapies for patients with seizures associated with various syndromes.

How Is the Global Anticonvulsants Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Pyrimidinediones, Benzodiazepines, Fructose Derivatives, Aromatic Allylic Alcohols, Valproylamides, Carboxamides, Bromides, Other Types

2) By Drug Generation: First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation

3) By Dosage: Capsule, Tablet, Cream, Liquid, Rectal Gel, Other Dosages

4) By Application: Migraine, Epilepsy, Neuropathic Pain, Anxiety, Fibromyalgia, Bipolar Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Anticonvulsants Market

North America was the largest region in the anticonvulsants market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global anticonvulsants market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the anticonvulsants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Anticonvulsants Market Definition

Anticonvulsants, also called anti-seizure medication and antiepileptics, refer to a type of drug or medication used to prevent and treat seizures or convulsions by controlling abnormal electrical activity in the brain. This medication is used to treat conditions such as nerve pain and restless leg syndrome.

