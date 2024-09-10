A Great Weekend For The Fans And The Team: Double Victory For Buggyra At The Masaryk Racing Days In Brno

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two race wins and one second place. This is a great result for Adam Lacko at his only start in a Mercedes-AMG GT4 on home soil.

MONACO, FRANCE, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- . During last weekend's Masaryk Racing Days in Brno in the Czech Republic, Lacko won both sprint races in his class in the FIA CEZ Championship and came a close second in the one-hour endurance race. The Buggyra ZM Racing team thus capped off a great season that was crowned with the GT4 class victory in the 24H Series.Mičánek Motorsport powered by Buggyra celebrated the title in the GTC class in the endurance races in Brno. Saturday's second place was secured by the Jakub Knoll - Josef Záruba crew. The win went to the Czech-Slovak duo Bronislav Formánek - Filip Sládečka in the second Cup Lamborghini Huracán. Záruba and Formánek also dominated the first sprint, and in the second race, they swapped the first two positions.Buggyra Academy driver Miroslav Mikeš also performed well at the Masaryk Circuit, finishing twice on the podium in the F4 CEZ Championship. "It was a great weekend. We are happy that we could put on a great show for our fans on home soil. We enjoyed the racing and the atmosphere. The trophies we won are the icing on the cake," said Jan Kalivoda, Buggyra's head of communications.Adam Lacko's first race of the weekend was Saturday's sprint. "I haven't been to Brno in about ten years. I like this track very much and I was looking forward to coming back and showing ourselves to the Czech fans. This year, that was the only opportunity. I really enjoyed the race. Rudolf Beňo in the BMW M4 GT4 and I were battling each other turn by turn, lap by lap. I was first at the finish line, so what more could you ask for," said Adam Lacko.As if the sprint race wasn't enough, Adam Lacko also took the start of the one-hour endurance race on early Saturday evening. Unlike most teams where drivers took turns, he completed the entire sixty minutes alone. Once again, he was battling with the BMW, in which the experienced Richard Gonda was driving alongside Beňo. Lacko finished second, just one second behind."For the first half-hour, Beňo and I were battling again, it was really interesting,“ Lacko explained his race. „Towards the end, the BMW was going a bit faster on the straights. Gonda was a little bit better than his teammate, so he was able to use the full potential of the car," Adam Lacko described the battle for the GT4 class win in the hour-long race.On Sunday, Adam Lacko celebrated another win in the second sprint race "I think the spectators enjoyed the race. Two of the faster cars got involved in our fight with Beňo, so it was a nice shake-up. It was actually my last race of the season, because we are already champions in the 24H Series before the 24 Hours of Barcelona, so we decided not to go to Spain. I'm very happy with the season. A big thank you not only to my GT teammates Aliyyah Koloc and David Vršecký, but of course to the whole team," said Adam Lacko.Buggyra Academy driver Miroslav Mikeš also raced in Brno. The talented youngster secured two third-place finishes in the F4 CEZ Championship, adding a fifth-place finish to his results. He is currently fourth in the championship standings before the last races at the Salzburgring in Austria on the penultimate weekend of September.

