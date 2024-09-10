Indiana Joint Replacement Institute-Naples Joins Orthopedic Center Of Florida, Adding To Growing Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Acquisition Strengthens HOPCo-backed OCF and Naples as a Premier Orthopedic Destination and Creates One of the Largest Musculoskeletal Platforms in the Region

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Center of Florida (OCF) has announced the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute (IJRI) Naples location is joining its comprehensive musculoskeletal (MSK) practice in southwest Florida. With more than 30 expert MSK providers, OCF continues its transformational expansion across the region as a partner with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the leading national provider of MSK practice management and clinical outcomes solutions, and the largest orthopedic value-based care organization in the U.S.

The integration between OCF and Naples IJRI location, founded by Dr. Michael Meneghini, an internationally recognized and award-winning orthopedic surgeon researcher and educator, highlights the significance of the shared vision of both organizations and HOPCo. Dr. Meneghini will join the leadership board of HOPCo Southwest Florida, HOPCo's management services organization (MSO) for the region.

A distinguished expert in total joint arthroplasty, Dr. Meneghini is a recognized pioneer in outpatient joint replacement and robotic-assisted surgical techniques and his contributions to biomedical engineering and implant design are well-regarded, with multiple patents to his name. Dr. Meneghini has authored over 200 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters and is the president of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS).

"This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for our Naples-based team," said Dr. Meneghini.

"We assembled our hand-picked experts in Naples with a singular focus on providing excellent outcomes and an elevated experience for our patients. Being part of the OCF team and the deep infrastructure of HOPCo's proven platform undoubtedly expands and accelerates our ability to extend these benefits to the local community and to those who are making Naples a destination for their expert orthopedic care."

Patients will benefit from the expanded expertise of OCF's integrated orthopedic, spine, and sports medicine platform across five practice and physical therapy locations.

The combined practice will further elevate OCF and Naples as a premier destination for orthopedic care, solidifying its reputation as a top location for hip, knee and shoulder replacement surgery.

As part of OCF, the Naples location will be further enhanced through HOPCo's proven practice management platform, proprietary quality outcomes and claims analytics infrastructure, and advanced digital patient engagement tools. These improvements will drive additional value-based healthcare solutions designed to enhance patient outcomes, access, health equity, and overall experience.

HOPCo's additional value-creating growth in the region includes the successful multi-facility partnership with Physicians Regional Health System to grow and enhance its MSK service lines.

Patients will also benefit from the combined platform's expanded expertise in orthopedic, spine, and sports medicine treatments and will have access to OCF's integrated network of providers across five practice and physical therapy locations. In addition, OCF will be expanding services in the near future that will include a fully integrated musculoskeletal destination center of excellence.

The IJRI Naples medical team of Dr. Jason Watters, Dr. Courtney Bell, Dr. Mark Klaassen, and their skilled support staff, will now be part of OCF's esteemed group of Board Certified and fellowship trained orthopedic and spine specialists.



"Joining the OCF team is a great step forward and will allow us to continue and expand the expert and focused care platform we launched in Naples," added Dr. Watters.

"We are excited to welcome this innovative team to be part of the Orthopedic Center of Florida," said Dr. John Mehalik, President of Orthopedic Center of Florida. "Our shared vision of ensuring patients receive the best care, experience and value represents a natural foundation for our collective and continued growth across the region."

About Indiana Joint Replacement Institute

Founded and led by Dr. Michael Meneghini, Indiana Joint Replacement Institute focuses on the entire patient experience for hip or knee replacement from the first office visit to discharging the patient safely home.

Our multi-disciplinary team approach brings together nationally and internationally recognized experts in hip and knee replacement, anesthesia and perioperative medical care to ensure our patients receive their surgical care in the safest possible environment with superior outcomes. Our patients can expect informed and research-based medical, surgical and anesthetic care. Indiana Joint Replacement Institute currently has three locations (Terre Haute, IN; Fort Wayne, IN; and Naples, FL) with a fourth location opening in Indianapolis Metro (Jan 2025).

About Orthopedic Center of Florida

Orthopedic Center of Florida has been a regional authority in delivering cutting-edge musculoskeletal healthcare to southwest Florida for decades. The practice is intensely focused on providing world-class orthopedic, sports medicine, podiatric, pain management, and spine care. Each of the specialists is fellowship trained and respected within their individual fields of expertise. Orthopedic Center of Florida is committed to setting the standard of patient-centric, evidence-based, value-driven musculoskeletal care. Visit



About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the global leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, digital analytics, practice management, and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, pain management, rehabilitation, neurosurgery, and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics, and facilities development platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of MSK care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, advanced medical economics and standardized care pathways. Visit to learn more.

