West Cary Group Awarded Marketing And Communications Contract With Virginia Department Of Health

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Cary Group, one of the largest minority-owned marketing, advertising and

technology firms in the country, was recently awarded a marketing and communications contract

with the Virginia Department of (VDH). Duties include managing and expanding VDH's marketing activities as well as implementing public awareness communications campaigns.

"We're thrilled with this new collaboration," said Moses Foster, President and CEO of West Cary

Group. "It's a wonderful chance to put our data-driven approach and full suite of in-house marketing

capabilities to work for a government agency with such an admirable mission."

The VDH is committed to promoting and protecting the health of every Virginia resident. The

organization is composed of 3,300 staff, 35 local health districts, and 119 local health departments.

Last year, it earned national accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).

West Cary Group's appointment comes at a time when the agency is experiencing explosive growth.

As it approaches 17 years of operation, the firm is nearing midsize status with almost 100 employees in 11 states. Also evolving is the agency's public sector client roster, which features Alexandria Renew Enterprises, the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities, the Philadelphia Water Department, Richmond International Airport, Henrico Economic Development Authority, PlanRVA, and the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission.

"Our agency is quickly increasing our public sector client list, and we're excited to add VDH to it,"

added Debra Fitzgerald, MVP, Executive Creative Director at West Cary Group.

"Organizations are realizing we have the creative talent, the analytics capabilities, and the digital engineering savvy to execute marketing campaigns that create tangible results."

Discover West Cary Group's award-winning work at westcarygroup/work .

About West Cary Group

West Cary Group is a full-service, minority-owned advertising, technology and communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. The firm uniquely operates as a delivery engine capable of executing on insights throughout the customer journey, courtesy of a broad range of talent in a one-stop shop. It specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. West Cary Group's capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing.

