In 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the major share of the bioinformatics market in North America. The country's large market share is mainly attributed to increasing government support and spending aimed at improving the country's genome sequencing infrastructure, rising R&D investments of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and the growing acceptance of personalized medicine and personalized cancer treatments.

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest-growing Regional Market

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of

14.3 % during the forecast period. In 2024, China is expected to account for the largest share of the bioinformatics market in Asia-Pacific. The region is witnessing growth in its biotech and pharmaceutical industries, which is driving the demand for bioinformatics solutions in the field of drug discovery and development. Furthermore, the growing adoption of bioinformatics solutions in Asia-Pacific is driven by the growing number of clinical trials, increasing genomics research activities due to favorable public and private initiatives, the growing use of genetic engineering in the agriculture sector, and favorable initiatives supporting the adoption and development of novel bioinformatic tools. For instance, in January 2023, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S) collaborated with the University of Tokyo, Graduate School of Medicine to study the use of long-read sequencing and novel bioinformatics methods to gain a better understanding of genetic causes of certain rare diseases in the Japanese population.

Initiatives are being undertaken to advance genomics and genetics research in Asia-Pacific, supporting the adoption of bioinformatics solutions in the region. For instance, in 2021, Illumina, Inc. (U.S.) and Sequoia Capital (China) launched Sequoia Capital China Intelligent Healthcare

Genomics Incubator, powered by Illumina, Inc. (U.S.). The focus of this company is to support start-ups in the country to make advancements in genomics.

Have specific research needs? Request a customized research report: -

Germany Continues to Dominate the Bioinformatics Market in Europe

In 2024, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the bioinformatics market in Europe. Factors such as the increasing number of sequencing projects, the rising prevalence of cancer, and growing research for the development of biopharmaceuticals contribute to the country's large market share. Germany is one of the world's leading clinical trial and pharmaceutical innovation hubs in Europe. The country is the second-largest exporter of medicinal products and is one of the top pharmaceutical producers worldwide. In response to the global demand for personalized medicine, Germany has also evolved into one of the main suppliers of novel biopharmaceuticals. Furthermore, companies in Germany have moved their focus from small-molecule drugs toward the development and production of complex biological compounds that are produced with the help of a multitude of organisms. Biologics account for a considerable share of the pharmaceutical market in Germany due to their high therapeutic potential.

Bioinformatics Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the bioinformatics market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by leading companies in the bioinformatics market include product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the bioinformatics market include

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Dassault Systèmes SE (France), Eurofins Genomic LLC (Germany), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Azenta, Inc. (U.S.), and DNAnexus, Inc. (U.S.).

Browse In-Depth Report Now -

Bioinformatics Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players



In March 2023, Illumina, Inc. (U.S.) launched Connected Insights, a cloud-based software that enables tertiary analysis of clinical NGS data. Connected Insights is designed to streamline interpretation and reporting from a range of assay types, enabling labs to scale the use of NGS and reduce turnaround time.

In January 2023, QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) launched its QIAGEN CLC Genomics Workbench Premium to remove bottlenecks in Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) by speeding up analysis and interpretation in Whole-exome Sequencing (WES), Whole-genome Sequencing (WGS), and large panel-sequencing data.

In August 2023, DNAnexus, Inc. (U.S.) collaborated with BigOmics Analytics (Switzerland), a biomedical data analysis company, to offer Omics playground of BigOmics on the DNAnexus precision health data platform for helping customers understand large-scale proteomics and transcriptomics data. In August 2022, Thermo Fisher, Inc. (U.S.) launched next-generation sequencing analysis software Oncomine Reporter Dx and Oncomine Dx Express Test for use in clinical laboratories, expanding access to precision oncology biomarker testing.

The report provides a competitive dashboard summarizing the market positionings of the 22 profiled market players in four quadrants, namely Industry Leaders, Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Vanguards. These companies are positioned based on various parameters, including revenue, depth of offerings, brand equity, geographic presence, innovation, and organic & inorganic growth strategies. Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann–La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Dassault Systemes SE (France) are positioned in the industry leaders quadrant.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More):-

Scope of the Report:

Bioinformatics Market Assessment-by Solution & Service



Knowledge Management Software

Bioinformatics Platforms



Sequence Analysis & Alignment Platforms



Functional & Structural Analysis Platforms Other Bioinformatics Platforms

(Note: Other bioinformatics platforms include pathway analysis, network analysis, phylogenetic analysis, and data visualization.)



Services



Data Storage & Database Management Services Data Analysis Services

Bioinformatics Market Assessment-by Application



Genomics

Chemoinformatics

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics Other Applications

(Note: Other applications include system biology and computational biology.)

Bioinformatics Market Assessment-by Industry



Healthcare

Agriculture

Veterinary Other Industries

(Note: Other industries include environmental sciences, forensic sciences, and energy.)

Bioinformatics Market Assessment-by Geography



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)



Japan



China



India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

More Related Reports

-

Next Generation Sequencing For Industry Outlook by Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis

-



Next Generation Sequencing Informatics (NGS) Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis

-



Proteomics Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis



Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Share & Trends 2023-2030 -



Asia-Pacific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis –



Europe NGS Market by Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis

-

North America NGS Market by Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis -

Middle East & Africa NGS Market by Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis -

Latin America NGS Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis -

Bioinformatics Market

Research Summary

-