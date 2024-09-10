FIND INSPIRATION FROM AN ICON. THE RITZ-CARLTON LEADERSHIP CENTER INTRODUCES NEW COURSE, LEADING EMPLOYEE EXCELLENCE, ON OCTOBER 22-23, 2024

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New Experience Transcends Theory, Offers Actionable TakeawaysIncluding Tangible Six-Month Roadmap for Example-Setting Leadership

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new course created by

The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center that redefines how leaders create excellence by inspiring employees will make its worldwide debut at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, announced Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President of the consulting and advisory firm. Leading Employee Excellence is offered as a full-day onsite experience with the option to attend either October 22 or 23, 2024.



"The Gold Standards of The Ritz-Carlton Brand inform our proprietary methodology."

"The top one percent of Ritz-Carlton leaders around the world identified 10 distinctive, non-negotiable behaviors that drive a culture of excellence for this immersive course," said Ms. Joiner. "The content is enriched with a six-month roadmap designed to meet the participant's personalized objectives among other actionable takeaways."

facilitators that bring the leadership philosophies of The Ritz-Carlton Brand to life with lively firsthand experiences, powerful videos, and engaging discussions that attract like-minded attendees from diverse industries. The course is intended for leaders responsible for shaping strategies and managing the career development of others and is relevant to all industries.

"The Gold Standards of The Ritz-Carlton Brand inform our proprietary methodology, are the foundation of our learning experiences and the heart of our Mystique," said Ms. Joiner. "We're delighted to present Leading Employee Excellence as the pathway to learn from an industry legend."

Leading Employee Excellence is offered as a full-day onsite experience with the option to attend either October 22 or 23, 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, a 400-acre luxury resort only minutes from DFW. Breakfast, lunch, morning and afternoon breaks, and a networking reception complete the agenda. Attendance is limited to preserve an intimate environment for elevated learning. The cost is $2,495 per person. Visit

About The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center

The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) is a global consulting and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experiences that drive competitive advantage. An extension of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, TRCLC leverages methodologies and best practices to unlock a sustainable business transformation founded on a culture of excellence. With onsite and virtual solutions ranging from immersive courses and interactive workshops to strategic advisory offerings, thousands of clients have engaged TRCLC as a trusted source to refine service excellence and deliver some of the biggest launches, innovations, and transformations across industries worldwide. Visit



