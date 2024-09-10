Simpli.Fi Named In The 2024 Gartner® Market Guide For Ad Tech Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Simpli , the Advertising Success providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and companies, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner® Guide for Ad Tech Platforms .



Gartner recognized Simpli within this Market Guide, and in the Gartner Glossary defines ad tech as "Ad tech is a set of technologies used for managing advertisements across channels, including search, display, video, mobile and social, with functions for targeting, design, bid management, analytics, optimization and automation of digital advertising."

Per the report, Gartner found that "the majority of marketing spend goes to digital advertising, and ad tech platforms facilitate a growing portion of this spend. Digital

marketing leaders should match their ad tech platform needs with market developments in artificial intelligence, data, privacy and measurement."

More consumers are turning to digital channels for news and entertainment, and Simpli recognizes the need for advertisers who rely on ad tech platforms to not only target and connect with relevant audiences on their chosen platform, but to deliver measurable and meaningful results. At the same time, companies are increasingly tapping ad tech platforms to reach their target audiences on digital channels, which Simpli believes will lead to the rapid evolution of tools and continued expansion of the industry.

"We're delighted to be recognized in this year's Gartner Market Guide for Ad Tech Platforms," said Frost Prioleau, CEO and co-founder of Simpli. "We believe this inclusion reflects our team's focus on delivering programmatic advertising solutions that help agencies and advertisers achieve success."

Gartner subscribers can view the report at Gartner® Market Guide for Ad Tech Platforms, July 2024.

About Simpli

Simpli is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli empowers advertisers to maximize relevance in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR. To learn more about Simpli, please visit

Simpli .

