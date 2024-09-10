Comprehensive Data-Centric Analysis Reveals Flourishing Embedded Finance Industry In Finland With Expectations To Reach Over US$1 Billion By 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Embedded Finance Business and Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The embedded finance ecosystem in Finland is set to exhibit significant growth, with a projected annual growth rate of 1.8%, culminating in revenues of US$483.1 million by 2024. This positive trajectory is further expected to continue, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% anticipated from 2024 to 2029. The market's upward trend indicates a robust expansion of the embedded finance sector, which is forecasted to surpass the US$1 billion threshold by the end of 2029.

Data-centric Market Analysis

The growth within the embedded finance industry is backed by a comprehensive report that leverages data-centric analysis to deliver an extensive evaluation of the industry across multiple verticals. It encompasses an exploration of embedded lending, insurance, payment, and wealth management, along with asset-based finance sectors. With over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs), the analysis offers a granular understanding of market sizes, forecasts, and dynamics.

Segmentation and Opportunities

A thorough breakdown of market opportunities by business models, consumer segments, distribution models, and detailed segment insights within each sector helps stakeholders navigate the embedded finance landscape effectively. Knowledge of KPI revenue assists in unraveling the intricacies of the end-market dynamics, providing stakeholders with the necessary tools for a strategic approach to market participation.

Market Segments Insight

Delving into various segments, the report furnishes an in-depth perspective on diverse aspects of the industry, including embedded insurance by industry – covering automotive to healthcare, and embedded lending by consumer segments – ranging from business to retail lending. Such insights are poised to aid stakeholders in identifying and targeting growth segments within the realm of embedded finance.

Reasons to Engage with the Market

Stakeholders looking to navigate the Finnish embedded finance market will find the report's offerings invaluable for several reasons. It provides an in-depth understanding of market dynamics necessary for identifying emerging opportunities and creates a platform to develop market-specific strategies. Furthermore, it provides sector insights that can guide stakeholders in tapping into the growth potential of embedded lending, insurance, payment, and wealth management sectors.

As the embedded finance industry in Finland continues on its growth trajectory, the data-centric approach of this in-depth analysis is a critical resource for stakeholders aiming to seize opportunities and strategize effectively in this burgeoning market.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900