Virtualpbx Awarded 2024 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

VirtualPBX Business Phone Honored For Exceptional Solution Support

- Rachel Anderson, VirtualPBX CMOSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VirtualPBX announced today that TMC, a global, integrated company, has named Business Phone as a 2024 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner, recognized for the ability to empower remote teams with robust communication tools.“The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. VirtualPBX has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its business phone product offering,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.“Congratulations to the entire team at VirtualPBX for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking,” Tehrani added.The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors available products that help ensure remote workers have access to the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office. The products and services from winners of the 2024 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will enable businesses to effectively support their mobile and remote workforces.About the award, VirtualPBX CMO, Rachel Anderson said,“we are extremely proud of the team for this win. Years ago – well before Covid – we made the decision to go remote ourselves and learned a great deal about the unique needs, challenges, and opportunities that remote and hybrid teams face. Combined with our ethos of using our own tools to conduct business, this has really given us the inside track on how to provide effective communication tools for our remote customers.”VirtualPBX Business Phone is tailored to provide pro-grade features to small businesses. Key features ensure businesses can maintain professional, efficient customer service from anywhere, including:Flexible device options from hardware phones to softphone apps, browser-based phones, and call forwarding- Managed caller ID that presents your business information on every call- Auto attendant, greetings, and call routing options that connect callers to the right person whether they're down the hall or across the country- Ring groups and audio conferencing to keep teams functioning as a unit- Advanced reporting options that give team leaders insights into team and agent performance including SLA management and live dashboardsBusiness Phone by VirtualPBX keeps remote teams connected and organized, fostering productivity and collaboration across different locations. Plus, VirtualPBX's scalability means businesses of any size can adapt to changing work environments, adding, removing, and shifting users and features, making remote work more manageable.The 2024 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine's online news portal.

