Pierre Lemire, CEO Of Kent Imaging, To Present At LSI Europe In Portugal This September

Pierre Lemire to present at LSI Europe 2024

Canadian MedTech innovator, Pierre Lemire, will be at LSI Europe 2024 to present the Snapshot of light-based imaging technology.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kent Imaging , a leading medical device company in light-based imaging, announces presentation of the Snapshot Platform at LSI Europe 2024 . Pierre Lemire, Chief Executive Officer of Kent Imaging, will be presenting at LSI Europe 2024 in Sintra, Portugal. The esteemed event will bring together world-class executives from emerging companies, venture capitals, and private equity firms, among others, through September 16th to 20th, 2024. Mr. Lemire will be presenting on September 17th at 3 PM WEST.

Mr. Lemire, with over 35 years of experience in technology commercialization including his past roles as CTO at Autodesk Inc and co-founder of Calgary Scientific, has been guiding Kent Imaging's global corporate strategy since 2015,“I've been involved in technology since 1983 when I was at university with the intention of getting a commerce degree, but pivoted and took computer science, learned how to program in basic, and have been building products ever since.”

Kent Imaging seeks to expand the awareness of light-based imaging in a variety of hospital and outpatient use cases. Mr. Lemire will highlight the technology of the Snapshot Platform, including SnapshotNIR, the non-contact, portable imaging device that can visualize and map out tissue oxygen saturation, oxyhemoglobin, and deoxyhemoglobin of the scanned area at the patient's bedside in seconds.

Mr. Lemire elaborated on positive outcomes from the informatics gained while using the device at LSI USA earlier this year and at LSI Europe 2023 in Barcelona explaining,“What's great about this technology is that you can continue to re-image that patient time and again, when they come in for their appointments, to make sure that, for example, the stent that's been placed doesn't become blocked again. When we compare against the standard of care, this technology is less invasive, takes less time, and can be used on all patients, at all points of care.”

Mr. Lemire will be meeting with numerous global leaders and innovators in the MedTech space during his time in Portugal. His continued presence and excitement for the LSI conference is a testament to the collaborative nature of the event.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to help improve clinical decision-making in wound care and reduce healing time. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.

