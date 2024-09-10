Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The protein hydrolysis enzymes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.13 billion in 2023 to $2.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical applications, increased research and development, dietary supplements market growth, aging population, regulatory support.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The protein hydrolysis enzymes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising vegan and plant-based diets, shifts in consumer lifestyles, clean label movement, increased allergen-free options, global protein consumption patterns, focus on sustainable sourcing.

Growth Driver Of The Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market

An increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the growth of the protein hydrolysis enzymes market going forward. Chronic disease refers to a disease that develops over time or a health condition in people that is persistent or has other long-lasting repercussions. Protein hydrolysis produces the most physiologically active peptides with the help of enzymes and peptides can be used to prevent cancer and other diseases by their ability to modulate antioxidant enzymes as a crucial control point for the body's pro-inflammatory processes, hence increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the demand for protein hydrolysis enzymes.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Growth?

Key players in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market include Novozymes A/S, Royal DSM, DuPont de Nemours Inc., AB Enzymes GmbH, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Dyadic International Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Size?

Major companies in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market are adopting dairy alternatives such as oat-based dairy alternatives, an enzyme solution to sustain their positions in the market. These enzymes break down oat proteins into smaller peptides, improving their bioavailability and making them more easily absorbable by the body.

How Is The Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Microorganisms, Animals, Plants

2) By Method Of Production: Extraction, Fermentation

3) By Application: Detergent and Cleaning, Food and Beverage, Animal Feed, Textile, Dairy, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Definition

Protein hydrolysis enzymes refer to the breakdown of peptide bonds and the rise of free amino acids and carboxyl groups. Protein hydrolysis enzymes are used to make protein have better solubility, less hydrophobicity, and less viscosity.

Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global protein hydrolysis enzymes market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on protein hydrolysis enzymes market size, protein hydrolysis enzymes market drivers and trends, protein hydrolysis enzymes market major players, protein hydrolysis enzymes competitors' revenues, protein hydrolysis enzymes market positioning, and protein hydrolysis enzymes market growth across geographies. The protein hydrolysis enzymes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

