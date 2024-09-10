Belize Coastal Road Home On 224 Acres Near Southern Lagoon Keller Williams Macarena Rose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coastal Home front view

Coastal home upstairs

Coastal home aerial

KWBelize Team Macarena

Macarena Rose

224 acres for sale in Belize

SAN IGNACIO, BELIZE, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An ample and luxurious 4 bedroom home, with stunning views over manicured landscapes and rainforest canopy.6,000 sq. ft. concrete dwelling on three floors, with garage beneath for 3 and large open utility spaces. Below ground is a 20,000 gallon fresh water cistern, fed from rain water off the central, pitched roof. The interior of the house is purposely open plan for maximum, cool air flow and light, with high 10ft ceilings throughout. The central lobby rises unimpeded through three floors to a trussed roof and wooden beams.First floor comprises two large halls (approx. 800 sq. ft. each) either side of the lobby and connected by wide arched openings. Each hall has a 10 ft wide covered balcony either side. There are three planned washrooms on this floor, a swimming pool changing room and a fair sized utility room. The ornately carved hardwood, main entrance door at the front of the house opens into the lobby (approx. 625 sq. ft.), where a grand staircase rises up to the second floor to reach carved hardwood bedroom doors each depicting a wild animal common to the property.The kitchen is large and in a separate wing leading off the first floor, to reduce heat exchange and noise. The planned laundry rooms, staff toilet and a climate controlled pantry are included in this wing. A tradesman's entrance and covered 10 ft external balcony complete the wing.Second floor has an internal balcony running around the lobby and giving access to the four en-suit bedrooms (ranging 240-380 sq. ft), with fans and AC units. An anti-room connects the master bedroom with a second bedroom. The master bedroom has a whirlpool bath, and every bedroom has a bathroom connecting to a large 36 sq. ft. semi-external shower room. 10 ft. wide external balconies with over-hanging awnings sweep around the house. The master bedroom balcony extends onto the flat kitchen roof, creating a wonderful outdoors experience, high in the trees.Third floor is accessed from the anti-room by folding ladder to a loft, where the 100 gallon hot water tank is located. From the loft, doors open out to the two flat roofs on either side where 24 solar panels and a hot water heat exchanger are located.The entire house, staff quarters and garages, are run on a self-managed, 60amp/6.5Kw solar system, with supplementary wind generator on the hill. An automatic starting, 14kw backup generator (in case of extra demand or cloudy days) completes the system, running off butane gas from an 85 gallon tank. The system was designed with the potential and space for expansion, up to twice its present capacity.The Belize Coastal Road Home was built in 2010 and is yet to be fully completed, offering great opportunities for buyers wishing to add their personal touches to the building. Externally, railings and balcony floors are unfinished, and some plastering may be required under the house. While inside, the bedrooms on the second floor are functional and only require some minor finishes, the first floor halls and kitchen require drop ceilings and tiled floors, and most electrical/plumbing.An above ground swimming pool is situated close to the southern balcony. Plans were to build a large open deck from the balcony to the pool side.Belize Coastal Road Home overall features:1. Easy access and centrally located.2. Near the coast, yet secluded, with magnificent views.3. Diverse eco-systems, with all year river and trails.4. Fencing, useful for farming, livestock or horses.5. Established commercial hardwoods, an investment.6. Secure, with internet service and phone reception.7. Completely self-sufficient, solar, wind and water.8. Raised 6,000 sq. ft. home, concrete, open, light and airy.9. Excellent potential for variety of projects: eco-tourism, farming, private.About Keller Williams Belize :Keller Williams Belize, part of the international Keller Williams Realty family, is a leader in the Belizean real estate sector. Founded by Macarena Rose , Keller Williams Belize continues to foster international relationships, showcasing Belize's real estate opportunities on the global stage. For more information, visit the Belize sites, kellerwilliamsbelize, belizerealestateservices, and MacarenaRose.

Keller Williams Belize Macarena Rose - Belize Coastal Road Home on 224 Acres near Southern Lagoon

