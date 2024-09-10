ECOVYST TO PARTICIPATE IN CL KING's 22ND ANNUAL BEST IDEAS CONFERENCE 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ecovyst (NYSE: ECVT ) ("Ecovyst"), a leading integrated and innovative provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services, today announced that Kurt Bitting, Chief Officer of Ecovyst Inc. and Mike Feehan, Chief Financial Officer of Ecovyst Inc, will present at CL King's 22nd Best Ideas from 12:30 to 1:05 p.m. Eastern on Monday, September 16, 2024.

The presentation will be broadcast simultaneously via webcast and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.



The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About

Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses:

Ecoservices

provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Ecoservices also provides chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry.

Advanced Materials & Catalysts,

through its Advanced Silicas business,

provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst Joint Venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of sustainable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical process. For more information, see our website at

Contact:

Gene Shiels

(484) 617-1225

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#1c5b797279324f747579706f5c797f736a656f68327f7371" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected

