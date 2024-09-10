Argentina Construction Industry Databook 2024: Market Size & Forecast By Value And Volume (Area And Units) 2019-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Databook Series - Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Argentina is expected to grow by 8.8% to reach ARS 7.75 trillion in 2024.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, Argentina's construction industry is poised for significant growth. The industry is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters, with the growth momentum continuing over the forecast period. A CAGR of 7.4% is projected during 2024-2028, with the country's construction output expected to reach ARS 10.32 trillion by 2028, indicating substantial growth potential.

This market intelligence report offers a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in Argentina, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

The construction industry in Argentina is at a critical juncture, characterized by economic challenges and opportunities for growth. While the sector faces high inflation and rising costs, significant government investments in infrastructure and housing present avenues for recovery. Senior executives should leverage these opportunities while adapting to the evolving market dynamics. By embracing innovative practices, fostering public-private partnerships, and aligning with government initiatives, stakeholders can successfully navigate the complexities of Argentina's construction landscape and contribute to the country's long-term development.

The construction industry in Argentina is navigating a complex landscape marked by economic challenges, government initiatives, and a pressing need for infrastructure development.



Economic Challenges Impacting Growth: The construction industry in Argentina is projected to decline by 2.8% in 2024, following a growth of 30.8% in 2021 and a subsequent slowdown. Factors contributing to this decline include high inflation, rising interest rates, and a depreciating currency, which have created an uncertain investment environment. The government's inability to pass a budget in late 2021 has further strained funding for construction projects.

Government Infrastructure Investment Plans: The Argentine government has announced an investment of ARS 10.6 trillion (approximately USD 91 billion) for executing over 3,131 new infrastructure works as part of the Plan Argentina Hace. This plan aims to stimulate the economy and improve essential services, focusing on transportation, energy, and public facilities. Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Growth: The government is increasingly relying on public-private partnerships to fund infrastructure projects. The recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with China under the Belt and Road Initiative is expected to enhance cooperation in infrastructure development, particularly in hydropower and rail projects.

Residential Construction: Addressing Housing Deficits



Focus on Affordable Housing: The residential construction sector is under pressure to address a significant housing deficit. The government aims to construct one million homes by 2030. Initiatives like Procrear are designed to facilitate access to affordable housing, but economic constraints hinder progress. Decline in New Housing Starts: The New housing permits have decreased significantly, reflecting reduced demand amid economic uncertainty. The residential sector is expected to face challenges in maintaining growth due to high construction costs and limited access to financing.

Commercial Construction: Adapting to Market Dynamics



Investment in Commercial Spaces: The commercial construction sector is gradually recovering, driven by investments in office spaces, retail developments, and mixed-use projects. An uptick in consumer spending and the growth of e-commerce support the demand for commercial real estate. Emergence of Green Building Practices: There is a growing trend towards sustainable commercial construction, with developers increasingly adopting green building standards to meet regulatory requirements and consumer expectations. This shift is crucial for aligning with global sustainability goals.

Institutional Construction: Enhancing Public Services



Increased Spending on Education and Healthcare: The government is prioritizing investments in educational and healthcare facilities to improve public services. Significant funding is being directed towards constructing and renovating schools and hospitals, addressing the needs of a growing population. Focus on Disaster Resilience: Given Argentina's vulnerability to natural disasters, institutional projects incorporate resilience measures into their designs. This focus on disaster preparedness ensures the continuity of essential public services and enhances community safety.

Industrial Construction: Supporting Economic Growth



Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities: The industrial construction sector is experiencing growth driven by increased manufacturing and logistics facilities demand. The government's initiatives to boost local production capabilities and reduce reliance on imports are fuelling investments in this area. Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure: Argentina is investing significantly in renewable energy projects, particularly wind and solar power. The government aims to increase its renewable energy capacity, requiring extensive industrial construction efforts.

Infrastructure Construction: Building for the Future



Major Infrastructure Projects Underway: Infrastructure construction remains a cornerstone of Argentina's development strategy. Projects such as constructing new bridges, road expansions, and railway improvements are ongoing. These projects are crucial for enhancing connectivity and supporting economic growth. Focus on Transportation Networks: The government is prioritizing the development of transportation infrastructure, including roads, railways, and ports, to facilitate trade and improve logistics. Investments in transportation networks are essential for boosting the country's economic competitiveness.

