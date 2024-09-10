United Community Team To Honor Anniversary Of 9/11 With Contributions Across Its Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In observance of 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, United Community honors the memory of those lost and the bravery of those who responded on that fateful day. Throughout its six-state reach in the Southeast, United bankers reflect on the sacrifices made by our armed forces, first responders and countless others to protect our nation's liberty. Additionally, the United Community Foundation will contribute a total of $30,000 to local organizations that provide support to first responders.

"It's our mission to contribute to a better world and our team eagerly embraces the opportunity to acknowledge the heroes within our own communities. This solemn day weighs especially heavy on all of our hearts and serves as a time to reflect on the profound impact of this tragedy on our nation and to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and those who continue to serve our country,” said Billy Hyde, president of Gilmer County, Ga. for United and co-chair for United's Together for Good Council, a volunteer group of employees that encourages community service throughout the bank and leads the coordinated service efforts.

In the Gilmer County market, the United team will hold a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. on September 11, marking the time of the first plane crash. A local pastor will lead a prayer following the moment of silence. Additionally, snack buckets filled with various meals and treats will be provided to local first responders.

For the fourth consecutive year, United encourages its employees to either initiate acts of service in their communities or join projects led by the Together for Good Council. Local activities and donations are driven by team members across the bank's service area and include:

Alabama:

.Donating to the Morgan County Rescue Squad, Florence Alabama Police Foundation, Inc., Vestavia Hills Fire Department Foundation, American Red Cross Central-West Alabama Chapter, North Florida Region and South Alabama Chapter.

Florida:

.Donating to the Gary Sinise Foundation – Central Florida Chapter, Sherriff's Foundation of Broward County – Fallen Hero's Fund, South Florida Rehab and Emergency Support Team Broward & Palm Beach Counties and Gold Shield Foundation.

Georgia:

.Donating to the Cobb County Public Safety Foundation, Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, Blairsville Shop with a Cop, 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and the National Mental Health Alliance of Forsyth, Dawson and Lumpkin Counties.

North Carolina:

.Donating to the Qualla Fire and Rescue, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Foundation, Charlotte Regional Fire Foundation and the Wrightsville Beach Volunteer Firefighters Association.

South Carolina:

.Donating to the Irmo Fire Foundation, National Fallen Firefighters Greenville City, Crisis Response Canines, Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team and First Responder Benefit Association.

Tennessee:

.Donating to the Maury County Association of School Resource Officers, Williamson County Rescue Squad and the Officer Moats Foundation.

