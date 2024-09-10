Anastomosis Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.85 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- =The anastomosis devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.49 billion in 2023 to $3.76 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing surgical procedures, a growing aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure, awareness, and education.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Anastomosis Devices Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The anastomosis devices market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $4.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising global healthcare expenditure, expansion of minimally invasive surgeries, advancements in anastomosis device designs, focus on patient outcomes, and global increase in chronic diseases.

Growth Driver of The Anastomosis Devices Market

The growth in surgical procedures is expected to propel the anastomosis device market going forward. Surgical procedures refer to any medical practice in which an incision is made on a person's body. Anastomosis devices are used mainly for surgical procedures to connect two body portions, such as the blood vessels or intestines.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Anastomosis Devices Test Market Growth?

Key players in the anastomosis devices market include Medtronic PLC, Synvisc Micro Companies Alliance Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Novare Surgical Systems Inc., Dextera Surgical Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Anastomosis Devices Market Size and Growth?

Major companies operating in the anastomosis device market are concentrating efforts on developing the latest solutions such as suture anchor systems. A suture anchor system is a medical device used in orthopedic and sports medicine procedures to facilitate the secure attachment of soft tissues (such as tendons or ligaments) to bone.

How Is the Global Anastomosis Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Surgical Staplers, Surgical Sutures, Surgical Sealants and Adhesives, Automated Suturing

2) By Usage: Disposable, Reusable

3) By Application: Cardiovascular And Thoracic Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Anastomosis Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the anastomosis devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global anastomosis devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the anastomosis devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Anastomosis Devices Market Definition

Anastomosis devices are disposable or reusable instruments that establish an inverted or everted tissue closure secured by two or more rows of B-shaped stainless steel, titanium, or occasionally absorbable staples. It used to remove tissues that are diseased in the body without the leakage of body fluids.

Anastomosis Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global anastomosis devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Anastomosis Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anastomosis devices market size, anastomosis devices market drivers and trends, anastomosis devices market major players, anastomosis devices competitors' revenues, anastomosis devices market positioning, and anastomosis devices market growth across geographies. The anastomosis devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

