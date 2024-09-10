Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Age-Related Macular Degeneration Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The age-related macular degeneration market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.17 billion in 2023 to $9.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population demographics, changing lifestyles and environmental factors, genetic predisposition, increased awareness and early diagnosis, advancements in diagnostic techniques.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The age-related macular degeneration market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $13.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to research in genetics and biomarkers, emerging therapeutic modalities, telemedicine and remote monitoring, patient advocacy and education.

Explore Comprehensive Insights into The Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market with A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

Rising age-related macular degeneration (AMD) prevalence is expected to propel the growth of the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market going forward. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye condition affecting the macula, a small part of the retina responsible for central vision. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treatments support patients suffering from retinal disorders by minimizing the severity of the disease condition.

Explore The Report Store to Make a Direct Purchase of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Test Market Growth?

Key players in the age-related macular degeneration market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size and Growth?

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the age-related macular degeneration market. Major companies operating in the age-related macular degeneration market are developing innovative products and drugs to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is the Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

2) By Drug: Eylea, Lucentis, Avastin, Other Products

3) By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Intravitreal

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Specialty Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

North America was the largest region in the global age-related macular degeneration market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the age-related macular degeneration market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Definition

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) refers to a progressive eye condition in which the macula, which is located at the center of the retina, deteriorates over time in individuals with AMD, leading to a decline in central vision. It is due to aging. The therapy options for age-related macular degeneration include regular eye exams, lifestyle changes, and particular nutritional supplements.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global age-related macular degeneration market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on age-related macular degeneration market size, age-related macular degeneration market drivers and trends, age-related macular degeneration market major players, age-related macular degeneration competitors' revenues, age-related macular degeneration market positioning, and age-related macular degeneration market growth across geographies. The age-related macular degeneration market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Macular Degeneration Treatment Global Market Report 2024

report/macular-degeneration-treatment-global-market-report

HPV Associated Disorders Global Market Report 2024

report/hpv-associated-disorders-global-market-report

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024

report/post-traumatic-stress-disorder-therapeutics-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Culinary Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.