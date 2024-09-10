Global Berry Extracts For Feed Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Berry Extracts For Feed Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The berry extracts for feed market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.06 billion in 2023 to $6.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing feed quality and nutritional value, industry focus on animal health and productivity, exploration of natural feed ingredients, shift towards sustainable farming practices, and market emphasis on functional feed additives.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Berry Extracts For Feed Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The berry extracts for feed market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $8.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion in livestock and poultry industries, research advancements in animal nutrition, consumer preference for natural and functional feed additives, regulatory support for nutritional supplements, focus on animal welfare, and performance optimization.

Growth Driver of The Berry Extracts For Feed Market

The increasing preference for animal-based protein is expected to propel the growth of the berry extracts for feed market going forward. Animal protein refers to proteins that are derived from animal sources, such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy products. These foods are considered high-quality sources of protein as they contain all of the essential amino acids. Berry extract feed, like blueberries, provides activated protein kinase (APK), an enzyme that helps to activate or signal the protein processing of animal proteins and humans.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Berry Extracts For Feed Test Market Growth?

Key players in the berry extracts for feed market include Nutrition N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Biomin Holding GmbH, Impextraco NV, Merck Animal Health, Novus International Inc., Alltech Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Berry Extracts For Feed Market Size and Growth?

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the berry extracts for feed market. Companies operating in the berry extracts for feed market are launching new products to sustain their position in the market.

How Is the Global Berry Extracts For Feed Market Segmented?

1) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Pills

2) By Source: Natural, Synthetic

3) By Application: Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverage, Nutraceutical

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Berry Extracts For Feed Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the berry extracts for feed market in 2023. The regions covered in the berry extracts for feed market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Berry Extracts For Feed Market Definition

Berry extract for feed is a feed additive made from berries that is used to improve the nutritional content of animal feed. It is used in animal feed to increase cattle health and production.

Berry Extracts For Feed Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global berry extracts for feed market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Berry Extracts For Feed Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on berry extracts for feed market size, berry extracts for feed market drivers and trends, berry extracts for feed market major players, berry extracts for feed competitors' revenues, berry extracts for feed market positioning, and berry extracts for feed market growth across geographies. The berry extracts for feed market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

