Global Autotransfusion Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Autotransfusion Devices Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The autotransfusion devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.17 billion in 2023 to $1.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in surgical procedures, cardiovascular disease prevalence, orthopedic surgeries and joint replacements, focus on patient safety, and efforts to reduce blood transfusion costs.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Autotransfusion Devices Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The autotransfusion devices market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $1.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, focus on blood conservation in obstetrics, and adoption in developing healthcare markets.

Explore Comprehensive Insights into The Global Autotransfusion Devices Market with A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Autotransfusion Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the autotransfusion device market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) refer to a group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels. Autotransfusion devices contribute to the trend of minimizing the use of allogeneic blood transfusions. Allogeneic transfusions involve donated blood from external sources, and autotransfusion allows for the reinfusion of the patient's blood, reducing the risk of transfusion reactions and complications associated with donor blood.

Explore The Report Store to Make a Direct Purchase of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the Autotransfusion Devices Test Market Growth?

Key players in the autotransfusion devices market include Becton Dickinson And Company, Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, Terumo Corporation.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Autotransfusion Devices Market Size and Growth?

North America was the largest region in the autotransfusion devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global autotransfusion devices market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the autotransfusion devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is the Global Autotransfusion Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Autotransfusion Systems, Consumables And Accessories

2) By Application: Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Neurological Surgeries, Obstetrics And Gynecology Surgeries, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Autotransfusion Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the autotransfusion devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global autotransfusion devices market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the autotransfusion devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Autotransfusion Devices Market Definition

Autotransfusion devices refer to tools used to collect and reinfuse a patient's blood during a medical procedure, instead of using donated blood. This process is also known as autologous blood transfusion and can help reduce the need for allogenic (separate-donor) blood transfusions. Autotransfusion devices are commonly used in trauma patients in the emergency department and during surgeries.

Autotransfusion Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global autotransfusion devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Autotransfusion Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on autotransfusion devices market size, autotransfusion devices market drivers and trends, autotransfusion devices market major players, autotransfusion devices competitors' revenues, autotransfusion devices market positioning, and autotransfusion devices market growth across geographies. The autotransfusion devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2024



Automatic Environmental Control Global Market Report 2024



Renewable Energy Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.