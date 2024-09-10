TURQUOISE HEALTH AND POLICY REPORTER BY MERCALIS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DATA PARTNERSHIP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Combination of best-in-class US payer price transparency and policy coverage data provides unrivaled visibility across the healthcare coverage and payment continuum

SAN DIEGO and MORRISVILLE, N.C.

, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turquoise and Policy Reporter by

Mercalis today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate unified visibility and interoperability across their respective price transparency and payer coverage data platforms. This partnership enables the connection of data and AI-powered and human-curated solutions between Turquoise and Policy Reporter's suite of solutions. This will support multiple use cases for life sciences manufacturers and payer/provider contract management.

"We are excited to enter into a strategic partnership with Policy Reporter," said Chris O'Dell, SVP of Market Solutions at Turquoise Health. "Our organizations have a shared vision to improve healthcare and complementary capabilities to enhance the value we deliver to our customers. By integrating Policy Reporter's advanced market coverage data platforms with Turquoise Health's cutting-edge price transparency platform, we can better empower our customers with vital new insights to drive commercial strategies forward and improve patient access to care."

US healthcare stakeholders' ability to improve clinical outcomes while ensuring long-term financial health will be enhanced by having unbiased, fully validated cost and coverage information.

With over a petabyte of provider, payer, and drug rate data shared each month, users can easily search, visualize, and benchmark costs across the healthcare marketplace.

This data will enable advanced analytics to unlock new insights and drive collaboration across multiple industry stakeholder groups.



"Policy Reporter and Turquoise Health have been on a shared journey together for over two years," said Tim Ogren, General Manager at Policy Reporter.

"This partnership will accelerate advanced data-driven decision-making for our hundreds of healthcare clients while reducing the inherent technical challenges of bringing together multiple complex data environments. This creates an opportunity for comprehensive payer intelligence for any service line, therapy, or test, including coverage and negotiated contract rates in the context of geography and covered lives enrollment."

Turquoise Health and Policy Reporter both look forward to sharing examples of their collaboration and welcome the opportunity to mutually engage with other innovators who are committed to addressing the industry's most pressing challenges. Contact us at [email protected] or [email protected] .

About Turquoise Health

Turquoise Health is the industry's leading healthcare pricing platform. At the intersection of providers, payers, employers, life sciences organizations, and their patients, Turquoise builds products to eliminate the financial complexity of healthcare. Learn more at: .

About Policy Reporter by Mercalis

Policy Reporter by Mercalis provides best-in-class coverage and reimbursement data to innovative organizations across the life sciences, medical device, diagnostics, provider, and payer industries. Policy Reporter products are designed to help ensure patients can access the therapies they need most. We are a business unit within Mercalis, an integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. For more information or a free demo, please visit .



Contact For Turquoise Health

Chris O'Dell

SVP, Market Solutions

[email protected]



Contact For Policy Reporter by Mercalis











































Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

Mercalis

[email protected]



SOURCE Mercalis