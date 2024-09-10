CHITA LIVING Unveils Kid And Pet-Friendly Couches Designed For Family Comfort And Relaxation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) . Affordable, stylish, and easy-to-clean furniture perfect for the whole family









HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHITA LIVING (“CHITA”), a furniture company offering stylish and comfortable pieces at an affordable price, is pleased to showcase its pet- and kid-friendly sofa collections, perfect for family comfort and relaxation.

Designed with a tight weave that is resistant to snags and trapping pet hairs, CHITA's couches offer easy-to-clean cushion covers that are removable and withstand everyday wear and tear, ​​all while providing a cozy space to bring the family together. CHITA furniture is OEKO-TEX certified, ensuring that all products are made with 100% non-toxic textiles, free from harmful substances, and safe for your loved ones.

CHITA's pet-friendly couches include the Keaton Performance Fabric Sofa and Josie Performance, upholstered with a durable polyester performance fabric making it easy to clean up after inevitable accidents and spills. The Kenna Sofa Collection , Esme Sofa Collection , Ohana Sofa Collection and Delaney Sofa Collection are designed with microfiber, polyester, and synthetic blends, offering practicality for pet owners. The removable cushion covers make it easy to clean up pet hair and other messes, ensuring the sofa remains fresh and welcoming.

"CHITA's sofas aim to bring comfort, style, and practicality into your home," said Steve, CEO of CHITA LIVING. "We understand the need for furniture that is ready for anything and our sofas provide the ideal solution for busy families who want to maintain a comfortable, luxurious living space, no matter how chaotic life gets."

About CHITA LIVING

Bringing two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, CHITA LIVING is a leading provider of stylish and affordable furniture, with pieces suitable for any budget. Offering a wide range of furniture including sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA LIVING uses premium materials to ensure durability and comfort. Their in-house designs ensure originality and unique appeal, resonating with modern homeowners, apartment renters and design enthusiasts. CHITA LIVING is a key player in the home decor market, dedicated to enhancing living spaces with functional and aesthetically pleasing furniture.

