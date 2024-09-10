Global Aortic Aneurysm Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The aortic aneurysm market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.41 billion in 2023 to $3.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the aging population, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, improvements in diagnostic technologies, surgical advancements, and awareness programs.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Aortic Aneurysm Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The aortic aneurysm market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $5.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a rising global aging population, increased incidence of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in treatment modalities, genetic predisposition awareness, and healthcare infrastructure development.

Growth Driver of The Aortic Aneurysm Market

The rising prevalence of alcohol and tobacco consumption is expected to propel the aortic aneurysm market going forward. Alcohol and tobacco containing nicotine are psychoactive substances that affect the central nervous system of the body. The increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco products is a leading cause of aortic aneurysm.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Aortic Aneurysm Test Market Growth?

Key players in the aortic aneurysm market include Cardiatis SA, Cook Medical Inc., Endologix LLC, W L Gore & Associates Inc., JOTEC GmbH, Lombard Medical Limited., Medtronic PLC.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Aortic Aneurysm Market Size and Growth?

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the aortic aneurysm market. Major companies operating in the aortic aneurysm market are developing and using innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is the Global Aortic Aneurysm Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

2) By Treatment: Open Surgical Repair (OSR), Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Aortic Aneurysm Market

North America was the largest region in the aortic aneurysm market in 2023. The regions covered in the aortic aneurysm market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Aortic Aneurysm Market Definition

An aortic aneurysm is a balloon-like growth in the aorta, the major artery that delivers blood from the heart through the chest and torso. Certain medical conditions, genetic problems, and pressure can weaken the aorta, and the blood flow along these walls can cause an aneurysm. These aneurysms can be tube-shaped or round.

Aortic Aneurysm Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global aortic aneurysm market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Aortic Aneurysm Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aortic aneurysm market size, aortic aneurysm market drivers and trends, aortic aneurysm market major players, aortic aneurysm competitors' revenues, aortic aneurysm market positioning, and aortic aneurysm market growth across geographies. The aortic aneurysm market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

