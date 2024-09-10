DISRUPTION NO LONGER“A BLIP ON THE RADAR,” SAYS BOOKTRIB REVIEW IN PRAISE OF NEW“DISRUPT WITH IMPACT” BOOK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Disrupt With Impact

Roger Spitz

DISRUPT WITH IMPACT by Roger Spitz

- BookTribUNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- If there's one thing business executives can say about disruption these days, it's that it's not one of those seldom-seen phenomena that is dealt with and tossed aside like any typical aberration in forces.In the recent review by BookTrib of DISRUPT WITH IMPACT , authored by world-leading global futurist and venture capitalist Roger Spitz , it is noted that disruption is seen today more as a way of corporate life but also as an opportunity to implement positive change within an organization.In praising the book, BookTrib reviewer L.K. Griffie, who spent much of her career as a process efficiency expert and systems analyst for one of the largest shipping companies in the world, writes that DISRUPT WITH IMPACT“combines rigorous analysis with practical advice to provide a roadmap for navigating this ever-evolving landscape of business and technology.”“Spitz's insights are timely and essential, which makes this book a valuable resource for executives, entrepreneurs or anyone seeking to thrive in disruptive times.”Spitz notes that disruption brings unprecedented challenges and opportunities and empowers people to take control of relentless change and creatively shape their futures.“Those who can anticipate and adapt to change will emerge as winners.”But as the review notes, that's easier said than done, pointing to the AlixPartners 2023 Disruption Index which surveyed thousands of CEOs and found: 98 percent believe they need to overhaul their companies' business model within three years; 85 percent don't know where to start; and 72 percent say their executive teams lack the agility to deal with it.While Spitz tackles some complex subjects, the BookTrib review applauds the author for breaking down the concepts“in a way that is accessible and replicable, each section bringing new thoughts to digest and implement as part of the fabric of any business.” Reviewer Griffie particularly appreciated how the book amplifies each concept with compelling case studies.Covering major challenges such as sustainability, AI, geopolitics and cybersecurity, this book is a compass for exploring the uncharted waters of the future. Through fascinating research and original frameworks, DISRUPT WITH IMPACT, according to BookTrib, offers the knowledge and confidence corporate professionals need to lead their businesses through disruption.DISRUPT WITH IMPACT is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.Says BookTrib,“In a world full of books on how to be successful in business, Disrupt with Impact rises to the top. Pure gold!”ABOUT THE AUTHORBefore becoming a celebrated futurist, Roger Spitz served as Global Head of Technology M&A at an investment bank, advising on scores of transactions totaling $25 billion. Today, Spitz is a world-leading authority on strategic foresight and systems innovations, a venture capitalist, and an expert advisor to the World Economic Forum. He has dedicated his career to advising boards, leadership teams, and investors on strategy regarding disruptions. As president of Techistential (futures intelligence practice), he also chairs the Disruptive Futures Institute and has delivered hundreds of keynotes globally. His frameworks, adopted by organizations worldwide, have been featured in Fast Company, Gartner, INC. Magazine, Institute of Directors, Journal of Futures Studies, MIT Technology Review, and WIRED. Spitz writes extensively on the future of strategic decision-making and artificial intelligence and is known for coining the term“Techistentialism.” Based in San Francisco, Spitz is the author of the acclaimed, bestselling four-volume series,“The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption.” Visit .

