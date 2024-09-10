Bangladesh Records 534 New Dengue Cases, Five More Deaths
(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, Sep 10 (IANS) Bangladesh reported 534 new dengue cases and five new deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 16,819 and the death toll to 102 so far this year, the Ministry of health said.
According to the data, 3,978 dengue cases were recorded in September, after 6,521 in August and 2,669 in July.
Of the total deaths, 19 were recorded in September, 27 in August and 12 in July, Xinhua news agency reported.
The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk country prone to the mosquito-borne disease.
