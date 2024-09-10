Israel Reopens Major Crossing Between West Bank, Jordan

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, Sep 10 (IANS) Israeli authorities on Tuesday reopened a major crossing between the West and Jordan in both directions after two days of closure, according to Palestinian sources.

Israel reopened the Allenby Bridge crossing, known to the Palestinians as Karama Bridge, east of Jericho, in both directions, Director of the Karama Border Crossing police, Mustafa Dawabsheh, told Xinhua news agency.

Dawabsheh added that the crossing will be open to travelers only, noting that it will remain closed to commercial trucks.

Israeli state-owned Kan TV news confirmed that the crossing has been reopened to travelers only, while remaining closed to cargo traffic.

Israel shut down the crossing following a shooting attack that killed three Israelis on Sunday near the crossing.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that a driver approached the Allenby Bridge from the Jordanian side in a truck, exited his vehicle, and opened fire on Israeli security guards, leaving three dead at the scene. The attacker was shot dead by Israeli forces.

Jordan's Interior Ministry said on Sunday that initial investigations showed the shooter was a Jordanian national and the incident was an individual act.

The shooting occurred amid frequent Israeli raids in the West Bank and an 11-month war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.