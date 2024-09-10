(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Service Corporation (TSC), an employee-owned (ESOP), high-technology engineering firm, proudly announces its adoption of the National Contract Management Association's (NCMA) Contract Management Standard® (CMSTM) and Contract Management Body of KnowledgeTM (CMBOKTM). As the first employee-owned company to integrate the CMS and CMBOK into its operational framework, TSC sets a new benchmark in the contracting industry, further demonstrating its commitment to excellence, innovation, and the professional growth of its workforce.

TSC's adoption of the CMS and CMBOK represents a strategic move to enhance its contract management policies and procedures, training, career development and hiring initiatives, aligning them with globally recognized best practices. By incorporating the CMS and CMBOK into its operations, TSC will establish high standards for its contract management activities, improve communication, and mitigate risks, ultimately delivering even greater value to its government, commercial, and international clients.

"As TSC expands our partnership with Department of Defense customers, delivering mission critical technologies on increasingly larger and more complex programs, we must ensure that we have a commensurate level of contract management expertise and infrastructure in place. Employing NCMA's CMS and CMBOK exemplifies this commitment, as it will enable TSC to efficiently execute our programs while also developing leaders in the defense industry. This ultimately returns value to both our customers and the warfighter." stated TSC CEO Brandon Wolfson.

Kraig Conrad, CEO of NCMA, praised TSC's leadership in adopting the CMS and CMBOK, stating, "For TSC to take this step, they demonstrate a commitment to standards and best practices in their engagement with their customers and providers and a deep investment in their employees' professional development. We're excited to see the impact this will have on their continued success."

TSC's adoption of the CMS and CMBOK marks a significant advancement in standardizing contract management practices across the engineering services sector. By aligning with the NCMA CMS and CMBOK, TSC not only strengthens its internal processes but also contributes to the broader effort of enhancing contract management across the public and private sectors.

The common language initiative fosters clearer communication across federal, state, and local governments, industry, universities, and other associations, streamlining the contract management process. When we all speak the same language, contract management becomes smoother and more accessible for everyone. For further information on becoming a Contract Management Standard® and Contract Management Body of Knowledge® Adopter, please visit. .

