Christina Guerola Sarchio Named President Of The Hispanic National Bar Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP is proud to announce that Christina Guerola Sarchio , a partner in the Securities and Complex Litigation Practice and deputy chair of global talent at the firm, was named the 47th president of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA). Ms. Sarchio was sworn in on September 6 during HNBA/VIA's annual at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort in Washington, D.C., by the Honorable Brad L. Garcia of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The keynote address was delivered by Andre Tyler Iguodala , a four-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic champion who currently serves as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, a firm client.

(left to right) Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert, Christina Sarchio, Satra Sampson-Arokium, chief diversity officer, Equity and Inclusion

"As national president of the HNBA, I am committed to inspiring a new way of thinking to change our status quo," said Sarchio. "Over the course of my 30-year career, while we have seen some progress, the needle on diversity in the legal profession has not moved nearly enough.

It's time to change that, and I have developed a plan based on four key principles: Pipeline, Partnerships, Promotions and Performance. We will focus on developing a pipeline of future leaders, including general counsels and equity partners, strengthening partnerships with our sponsors and allies, including corporate America, promoting the excellence of our members, and ensuring we perform at the highest level as an organization and as lawyers."

Ms. Sarchio is a long-standing member of the HNBA, having served in a number of leadership roles over the last 25 years. This past year she served as president-elect, and her previous positions included vice president of the Divisions, Sections & Committees, vice president of External Affairs, and chief compliance officer.

"We are thrilled that Christina has been sworn in as the new president of the Hispanic National Bar Association," said Alba Cruz Hacker, HNBA's COO and executive director. "After 25 years of dedicated membership and service, Christina's unwavering commitment and exceptional leadership have been instrumental in advancing our mission. Her extensive experience and stature within the legal community make her an invaluable asset to our organization. We are confident that under her guidance, the HNBA will continue to thrive and make significant strides in advocating for the Hispanic legal community."

"Christina's extraordinary dedication to the legal profession, her unwavering commitment to uplifting the Hispanic community, and her visionary leadership make her the perfect choice to steer the HNBA into a future brimming with promise and opportunity," said Mark Thierfelder , co-chair of Dechert. "Her contributions to Dechert and the broader legal field have been nothing short of remarkable, and her passion for championing the cause of diversity and inclusion resonates deeply with all of us."

Ms. Sarchio focuses her practice on general commercial litigation, class actions and white collar defense, with significant experience in the consumer products, financial, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, technology and sports industries. A former prosecutor and an experienced trial lawyer, Ms. Sarchio has successfully tried cases in federal and state courts throughout the country. She also regularly appears before a number of agencies and regulators, including the DOJ, FDA, SEC and various U.S. Attorney offices.

