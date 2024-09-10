Helix Advisory Emerges To Solve Modern Healthcare Revenue Cycle Challenges With A Focus On Ethics, Innovation, And Flexibility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Advisory is proud to announce its launch, offering a fresh, two-pronged approach to solving the challenges of the modern

U.S. healthcare revenue cycle. As a founder-led, privately held company, Helix Advisory is uniquely positioned to combine top-tier talent with cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process (RPA), to deliver customized, forward-thinking solutions to healthcare organizations across the country.

Helix Advisory was born from the increasing difficulty in finding quality, principled vendors who provide the services and technologies needed to address today's complex revenue cycle challenges. The company is committed to ethical business practices, ensuring that its solutions place the needs of healthcare providers, patients, and employees at the forefront.

The leadership team includes:



Zack Higbie , CEO, guiding Helix Advisory's mission to fuse the best of human expertise with advanced technologies to streamline revenue cycle management.



Ryan Huxtable , Chief Strategy Officer, driving strategic growth and the implementation of AI and RPA-powered solutions to optimize client operations.



Doug Dolph , Director of Technology and Product Development, leading the development of innovative, tech-driven tools that empower healthcare providers to operate more efficiently.

Elliot Cohn , Founding Partner, bringing deep industry expertise to help clients achieve long-term financial success by leveraging both talented consultants and cutting-edge technology.

"We have a firm belief system rooted in doing well by doing good," says Zack Higbie, CEO. "Our approach centers on bringing innovation to the forefront of problem-solving while providing our partners with the agility they need to successfully run best-in-class Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) operations. We are also committed to connecting the bandwidth of a talented freelance economy to help our partners thrive."

Helix Advisory's unique model blends the adaptability of a skilled workforce with the power of technology, resulting in solutions that are both innovative and highly effective. The company's early success is supported by several key partnerships that position Helix at the forefront of the healthcare revenue cycle space.

"We are excited to share our journey and bring our approach of people and technology to the healthcare industry," added Higbie. "For healthcare organizations seeking to optimize their revenue cycle and individuals looking to join an amazing team, we invite you to explore our services at ."

