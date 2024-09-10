Immersive Simulator Strategic Business Report 2024: Market To Grow By $163.9 Billion During 2023-2030 With Console Operator Training Segment To Account For $113.2 Billion, Growing At A CAGR Of 33.5%
Date
9/10/2024 10:31:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersive Simulator - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Immersive Simulator is estimated at US$26.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$190.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The report provides key insights into the significant growth trajectory of the Console Operator Training segment, which is expected to reach US$113.2 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 33.5%. Additionally, the Field Operator Training segment is projected to grow at a 31% CAGR over the next seven years.
The report includes a detailed regional analysis, offering insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.7 Billion in 2023, and China's market, which is forecasted to grow at an impressive 31.2% CAGR to reach $31.4 Billion by 2030. The analysis also highlights growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, covering all major geographic regions and market segments, and offers competitive insights by presenting an overview of the market presence of major players across different geographies. Understanding the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Immersive Simulator Market is crucial for businesses to identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
The report also includes in-depth regional analysis and profiles of major companies, such as Applied Research Associates, Inc., Aveva Group PLC, and Designing Digitally, Inc., among others. Furthermore, complimentary updates are offered for one year to keep businesses informed of the latest market developments.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Immersive Simulator Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 194
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $26.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $190.6 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 32.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights Immersive Simulator - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Global Economic Update Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)
Applied Research Associate, Inc. Aveva Group PLC Designing Digitally, Inc. ESI Group Mass Virtual, Inc. Schneider Electric SA Siemens AG Talent Swarm
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Immersive Simulator Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN10092024004107003653ID1108657769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.